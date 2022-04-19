New patch in publicbeta (v148)

This is a small bug-fixing patch to tidy up some issues with the chickens, and fix a few of the causes of NPCs attacking you seemingly for no reason. Here's the changelist:

Fix for people not taking eggs from chicken coop

Fix for pumpkins still being plantable

Fix for case where farmers sometimes got into a loop trying to deposit harvest

Fix for NPC getting stuck digging grave

Stop NPCs from blaming you for the death of someone nearby who died of hunger/thirst/cold/sleep deprivation

Stop molotovs and pipe bombs thrown by AI from damaging friendly buildings even if splash damage is on

Fix for chickens in AI settlements dying of thirst

What's this publicbeta thing?

v148 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".