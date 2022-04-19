New patch in publicbeta (v148)

This is a small bug-fixing patch to tidy up some issues with the chickens, and fix a few of the causes of NPCs attacking you seemingly for no reason. Here's the changelist:
- Fix for people not taking eggs from chicken coop
- Fix for pumpkins still being plantable
- Fix for case where farmers sometimes got into a loop trying to deposit harvest
- Fix for NPC getting stuck digging grave
- Stop NPCs from blaming you for the death of someone nearby who died of hunger/thirst/cold/sleep deprivation
- Stop molotovs and pipe bombs thrown by AI from damaging friendly buildings even if splash damage is on
- Fix for chickens in AI settlements dying of thirst
What's this publicbeta thing?
v148 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch