Share · View all patches · Build 8582279 · Last edited 19 April 2022 – 20:06:14 UTC by Wendy

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.0.0.

New features :

✨Added a new land.

✨Added cliffs, rocks and decorations to the current terrain.

✨Morning and evening ambiance added to the night and day cycle.

✨Added a zoom in and out system.

Improvements :

✔️The grass is now shorter and aligned with the slope of the ground.

✔️All deer models are now better aligned according to the height of the ground.