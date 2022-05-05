 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Citizen Sleeper update for 5 May 2022

Citizen Sleeper - Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 8581927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wake up, Sleeper. Citizen Sleeper is AVAILABLE NOW for PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. 🔺

Check out the launch trailer:

Here are the flavours available here on Steam:

You'll also find the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass!

Tune into the LudoNarraCon event page on Steam today at 10am PDT for a Citizen Sleeper gameplay livestream with Jump Over The Age.

And don’t miss tomorrow’s Fireside Chat at 2pm with Austin Walker, and Gareth Damian Martin as they discuss Citizen Sleeper, Tabeletop RPGs, Indie game development and more!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.