Citizen Sleeper - Out Now

Wake up, Sleeper. Citizen Sleeper is AVAILABLE NOW for PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. 🔺
Here are the flavours available here on Steam:
- Base Game
- Deluxe Edition(Base Game, Soundtrack & Artbook)
- The JOTA Collection (Citizen Sleeper + In Other Waters)
- Citizen Sleeper Soundtrack
- The Art of Citizen Sleeper
You'll also find the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass!
Tune into the LudoNarraCon event page on Steam today at 10am PDT for a Citizen Sleeper gameplay livestream with Jump Over The Age.
And don’t miss tomorrow’s Fireside Chat at 2pm with Austin Walker, and Gareth Damian Martin as they discuss Citizen Sleeper, Tabeletop RPGs, Indie game development and more!