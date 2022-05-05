Citizen Sleeper - Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 8581927 · Last edited 5 May 2022 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Wake up, Sleeper. Citizen Sleeper is AVAILABLE NOW for PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. 🔺

Check out the launch trailer:



Here are the flavours available here on Steam:

You'll also find the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass!

Tune into the LudoNarraCon event page on Steam today at 10am PDT for a Citizen Sleeper gameplay livestream with Jump Over The Age.

And don’t miss tomorrow’s Fireside Chat at 2pm with Austin Walker, and Gareth Damian Martin as they discuss Citizen Sleeper, Tabeletop RPGs, Indie game development and more!