 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Shady Lewd Kart update for 19 April 2022

Ava of Orc Massage joins Kart & Some Easter Goodies!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8581751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The easter update is here! And Ava of Orc Massage is ready to be taken! Unlock her on the new event with some sexy new costumes and lewds of RabbitMan, Evil Bunny and Casino Claire! And to spice things up we have added a patreon funded bike by user Proceleon!

Ava comes with a damage bubble, panties and plenty of lewds! Also to celebrate the easter even Detour has decided to get stuffed in the new unlockable image!!!

Also the 2020 Ovapoll Position event is back in action so you can unlock Rabbit and Bunny in case you missed them! Its only for a few days so get out on the track and unlock these limited lewds!

Changed files in this update

Shady Lewd Kart Depot 1200731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.