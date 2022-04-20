 Skip to content

Super Retro Fighter update for 20 April 2022

Version 0.9.9 d update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update log of Version 0.9.9 d

Mechanism：

Wingman “Buteo-Grand Connon” and “Buzzard-High Energy Prism” are now change to charge shot mode, which triggered by releasing the Fire button

Stages：

Added background details to the moon themed levels

Balance：

Energy weapon of X-0708, Holy Light - Laser Cannon, the base damage increased by 10%
Kinetic weapon of J-0823, Agni - Cannon, the base damage increased by 10%
Kinetic weapon of G-0612, Fire Claw - Gun, the base damage increased by 10%
Kinetic weapon of H-0727, Lava - Flamethrower, the base damage increased by 10%

Wingman “Falcon-Light Fighter” damage increased by 20%
Wingman “Buteo – Grand Cannon” damage increased by 40%
Wingman “Buzzard – High energy Prism” damage increased by 17%

