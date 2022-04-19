04/19 (Tue) Update - “Time to Unwind ～ After the Party ～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 04/19 (Tue) for a limited time only.
- “Time to Unwind ～ After the Party ～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ① & ②,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
The first 10-draw from “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” are free!
- “After Party V-Stone Festival,” “New Owner Support XL Pack” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
