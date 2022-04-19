 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Farming Simulator 22 update for 19 April 2022

New Brand & Machines: Free Content Update #3 Now Available - Download Patch 1.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 8581103 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's another batch of free content for Farming Simulator 22: The third free content update is now available to download on PC and consoles. It's part of patch version 1.4 and adds seven new vehicles and tools. That includes a new brand!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1248130/Farming_Simulator_22/

A lot of other additions and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements are included, too. If you're connected to the internet, the patch should be downloaded and installed automatically before the game is launched. Find the changelog below.

Introducing Salek & CLAAS XERION 5000-4000!

Czech manufacturer Salek is introduced with the third content update, adding five machines. Fans of CLAAS can look forward to the XERION 5000-4000. If you move a lot of goods around, there's a new forklift with the Jungheinrich ETV 216 i, too. Here's the complete list:

  • CLAAS XERION 5000-4000 & TRAC VC
  • Jungheinrich ETV 216 i
  • Salek AKP-122
  • Salek ANS-1900
  • Salek MUL-1000
  • Salek PN2-300
  • Salek TB-100

Changelog: What Else is New in Patch 1.4?

As always, Patch 1.4 includes a variety of other additions and improvements to enhance the farming experience. Find the complete list below!

Changes & Improvements

  • Fixed server browser filter “allowCrossPlay” not being saved
  • Fixed rare issue when joining password protected servers
  • Fixed driving direction icons on various vehicles
  • Fixed combine headers tilted after AI has finished its job
  • Fixed unowned production points not consuming their inputs over time
  • Fixed reusing fertilizer effects with smaller working widths
  • Fixed front hubs on CLAAS Lexion 8900
  • Fixed slurry effects on Bomech Multi 4XL
  • Added missing connection hoses to John Deere 1775NT
  • Fixed AI starting to work while tool is not fully unfolded on Treffler TS 1520
  • Improved working on uneven terrain with Koeckerling Vector
  • Improved axle-rim alignment on Steyr 8150
  • Improved driving behavior of Boeckmann Big Master/Lizard Pickup 1986-combination when trailer is fully loaded
  • Improved lower distance to ground on levelers to reach the ground in the front with heavy weight attached on the rear hydraulics
  • Replaced wheels on John Deere XUV and Mahindra Retriever with new BKT tires

New additions

  • Added tour page to the in-game menu including the latest instructions

New to the game?

If you need some help in starting out - visit our Farming Simulator Academy! We just opened the doors to a series of official tutorials, made by our games experts themselves. Text tutorials and videos will help you learn the game - with more and more topics being added over time. Check it out!

Don't miss any Farming Simulator news! Stay tuned and keep an eye on our channels: We're on Discord, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Changed files in this update

Farming Simulator 22 Mac Depot 1248132
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.