New Brand & Machines: Free Content Update #3 Now Available - Download Patch 1.4!

Here's another batch of free content for Farming Simulator 22: The third free content update is now available to download on PC and consoles. It's part of patch version 1.4 and adds seven new vehicles and tools. That includes a new brand!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1248130/Farming_Simulator_22/
A lot of other additions and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements are included, too. If you're connected to the internet, the patch should be downloaded and installed automatically before the game is launched. Find the changelog below.
Introducing Salek & CLAAS XERION 5000-4000!
Czech manufacturer Salek is introduced with the third content update, adding five machines. Fans of CLAAS can look forward to the XERION 5000-4000. If you move a lot of goods around, there's a new forklift with the Jungheinrich ETV 216 i, too. Here's the complete list:
- CLAAS XERION 5000-4000 & TRAC VC
- Jungheinrich ETV 216 i
- Salek AKP-122
- Salek ANS-1900
- Salek MUL-1000
- Salek PN2-300
- Salek TB-100
Changelog: What Else is New in Patch 1.4?
As always, Patch 1.4 includes a variety of other additions and improvements to enhance the farming experience. Find the complete list below!
Changes & Improvements
- Fixed server browser filter “allowCrossPlay” not being saved
- Fixed rare issue when joining password protected servers
- Fixed driving direction icons on various vehicles
- Fixed combine headers tilted after AI has finished its job
- Fixed unowned production points not consuming their inputs over time
- Fixed reusing fertilizer effects with smaller working widths
- Fixed front hubs on CLAAS Lexion 8900
- Fixed slurry effects on Bomech Multi 4XL
- Added missing connection hoses to John Deere 1775NT
- Fixed AI starting to work while tool is not fully unfolded on Treffler TS 1520
- Improved working on uneven terrain with Koeckerling Vector
- Improved axle-rim alignment on Steyr 8150
- Improved driving behavior of Boeckmann Big Master/Lizard Pickup 1986-combination when trailer is fully loaded
- Improved lower distance to ground on levelers to reach the ground in the front with heavy weight attached on the rear hydraulics
- Replaced wheels on John Deere XUV and Mahindra Retriever with new BKT tires
New additions
- Added tour page to the in-game menu including the latest instructions
New to the game?
If you need some help in starting out - visit our Farming Simulator Academy! We just opened the doors to a series of official tutorials, made by our games experts themselves. Text tutorials and videos will help you learn the game - with more and more topics being added over time. Check it out!
Don't miss any Farming Simulator news! Stay tuned and keep an eye on our channels: We're on Discord, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Changed files in this update