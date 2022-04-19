New Brand & Machines: Free Content Update #3 Now Available - Download Patch 1.4!

Here's another batch of free content for Farming Simulator 22: The third free content update is now available to download on PC and consoles. It's part of patch version 1.4 and adds seven new vehicles and tools. That includes a new brand!

A lot of other additions and quality-of-(farming)-life improvements are included, too. If you're connected to the internet, the patch should be downloaded and installed automatically before the game is launched. Find the changelog below.

Introducing Salek & CLAAS XERION 5000-4000!

Czech manufacturer Salek is introduced with the third content update, adding five machines. Fans of CLAAS can look forward to the XERION 5000-4000. If you move a lot of goods around, there's a new forklift with the Jungheinrich ETV 216 i, too. Here's the complete list:

CLAAS XERION 5000-4000 & TRAC VC

Jungheinrich ETV 216 i

Salek AKP-122

Salek ANS-1900

Salek MUL-1000

Salek PN2-300

Salek TB-100

Changelog: What Else is New in Patch 1.4?

As always, Patch 1.4 includes a variety of other additions and improvements to enhance the farming experience. Find the complete list below!

Changes & Improvements

Fixed server browser filter “allowCrossPlay” not being saved

Fixed rare issue when joining password protected servers

Fixed driving direction icons on various vehicles

Fixed combine headers tilted after AI has finished its job

Fixed unowned production points not consuming their inputs over time

Fixed reusing fertilizer effects with smaller working widths

Fixed front hubs on CLAAS Lexion 8900

Fixed slurry effects on Bomech Multi 4XL

Added missing connection hoses to John Deere 1775NT

Fixed AI starting to work while tool is not fully unfolded on Treffler TS 1520

Improved working on uneven terrain with Koeckerling Vector

Improved axle-rim alignment on Steyr 8150

Improved driving behavior of Boeckmann Big Master/Lizard Pickup 1986-combination when trailer is fully loaded

Improved lower distance to ground on levelers to reach the ground in the front with heavy weight attached on the rear hydraulics

Replaced wheels on John Deere XUV and Mahindra Retriever with new BKT tires

New additions

Added tour page to the in-game menu including the latest instructions

