✅This patch is an attempt to fix an issue that happens for some players where the game will freeze at startup instead of loading the map.

✅If you aren't affected by this issue you'll notice that the game has a more vibrant sky and new weather effects. This is still a work-in-progress.

✅Time of day, weather, and fog are no longer synchronized in a multiplayer game due to the new setup. This will be added in the future.