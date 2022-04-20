Hyper-5 V8 update

Hi all! V8 is a “maintenance” style update. The big change “under the hood” is a migration of the game to a more recent version of Unity. This allows better optimisation of the game which should now be more CPU efficient. I have also taken the opportunity to make a few gameplay tweaks based on player feedback, and to fix some minor bugs.

Quality-of-life / Gameplay improvements:

Downgrading weapons now recovers all spent UP (previously only 66%)

Reduced firepower of Sawtooth-P in Level 2 ravine section

Added additional checkpoint to assist progress in Level 5

Bug fixes:

Fixed Level 3 boss cutscene on repeated play

Halo-Bomb mini-missile deployment fixed in Time Trial missions

Fixed minor menu UI rendering issue on level select images

As always, many thanks to everyone for your support, and especially to those who left reviews and feedback!

Jamie, Developer of Hyper-5