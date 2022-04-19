Beta Full Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8580703 · Last edited 19 April 2022 – 07:19:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The beta is now live with a huge update!

Fight your way through the Rat Warrens, and ascend to Murine in your quest to return the lost alcohol to its rightful place in The Mouse Kingdom.

Full details will be coming soon with the public release. For now, we hope you can play through and explore the changes yourselves!

Here is a short list of the more major changes:

_Most _Cutscenes are now skippable!

Rat Warrens is nearing completion and is fully playable

Murine is now released and in a similar position

Toad Road is fully polished/ complete (at least to a point we feel is appropriate.)

A Revisit to the Environment art in the tutorial/bug burrows

Fixed a Dialogue issue caused by the tutorial

Dialogue now has images to help give the speaker context.

Two new fightable bosses

Achievements now work!

And much more!

Cheers,

Sewer Rats Studios