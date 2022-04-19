 Skip to content

Tavern Crawl update for 19 April 2022

Beta Full Game Update

Tavern Crawl update for 19 April 2022

Beta Full Game Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The beta is now live with a huge update!

Fight your way through the Rat Warrens, and ascend to Murine in your quest to return the lost alcohol to its rightful place in The Mouse Kingdom.

Full details will be coming soon with the public release. For now, we hope you can play through and explore the changes yourselves!

Here is a short list of the more major changes:

  • _Most _Cutscenes are now skippable!

  • Rat Warrens is nearing completion and is fully playable

  • Murine is now released and in a similar position

  • Toad Road is fully polished/ complete (at least to a point we feel is appropriate.)

  • A Revisit to the Environment art in the tutorial/bug burrows

  • Fixed a Dialogue issue caused by the tutorial

  • Dialogue now has images to help give the speaker context.

  • Two new fightable bosses

  • Achievements now work!

  • And much more!

Cheers,
Sewer Rats Studios

