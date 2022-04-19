Patch Notes - v0.1.6

How's it going, grass-gang?

Today's patch contains Ultrawide and Super-Ultrawide support for all you "healthy-and-wealthy yacht-club gazillionaires" with either 21:9 or 32:9 -capable monitors.

Let's take a quick look at the facts -

A Very Popular Game About a Ring - No Ultrawide Support ːsteamthumbsdownː

Touch Some Grass - Ultrawide Support ːsteamthumbsupː

Based on this comparison, I have a good feeling that we are going to be "Game of the Year 2022".

This patch also features a HotFix for some of you "540-topdeck dolphin-diving frag-masters" who booted up the game, only to discover there was no grass. Please take a look, and let me know if your issue has been resolved in the following thread -

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1944240/discussions/0/5737031847501167003/

As with prior updates, scores should not be affected at all.

PATCH NOTES

U l t r a w i d e ( 2 1 : 9 )

Graphics have been optimized to support Ultrawide resolutions. Tested on 3480x1440.

S u p e r - U l t r a w i d e ( 3 2 : 9 )

Graphics have been optimized to support Super-Ultrawide resolutions. Tested on 5120x1440.

Default DirectX11 (Windows Only)

Missing grass was most likely attributed to Windows selecting the DirectX version to utilize, rather than deferring to the program. The program now asserts using DX11 on Windows platforms.

Minor Bug Fixes and Code Cleanup

Fixed a bug where the Hand would start at an improper height. Cleaned up my code, which is looking less like hot spaghetti, and more like organized lasagna.

HOW'S IT GOING?

Thanks for asking!

My "code cleanup" initiative is progressing faster than I anticipated, and I should be able to get the input overhaul started in the next few days. This will facilitate controller support, among other things. I'm also laying out the framework for an additional, more "interactive" game mode - I'll post more on this later.

Until next time! Thanks, and happy grass-touching, my friends!