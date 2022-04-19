Underground Life is now available on steam

We are pleased to announce that Underground Life, our new post-apocalyptic survival game is now available on steam.

The game is available in Latin America Spanish and English.

After a long development we are pleased to launch our new game that we have made with so much love, passion and dedication for all lovers of management and survival games.

Take advantage of 10% discount during the first week of launch: Buy it or give it to your best friend.

* Manage your own shelter:* Choose from 3 shelters, the one that best suits your style of play.

Four difficulties:** In three of them, you will be able to meet the merchants of Desolate Village. In the last difficulty, everyone has died and you will have to survive on your own without anyone's help and without money.

More than 8 different biomes, bosses with different behaviors and creatures of all kinds that will put your life in danger anywhere.

* Do you need to travel to other places?: Buy a ticket and use the wagon terminal to move between different cities.

Do you have any question? Leave your comment, please.

Today begins your new life, survivor, a new life at the end of the world.

Will you manage to survive? Do you have what it takes? Soon you will know.