Game Update 1.31

Today's update includes fixes for a number of current issues.

Fixed an issue where Achievements were not unlocking for all PC platforms (Steam, Origin, GOG, Windows)

Fixed an issue where players were unable to load their save data from before version 1.30

Fixed an issue where Iga's Back Pack DLC was not recognized by the game

Fixed issues in Randomizer mode that prevented shop items from being randomized

Fixed issues with the Ambivalence (Whip) attack animation and hitbox

Fixed an issue where the 8-bit Fireball projectile was firing in the wrong direction

Removed unnecessary files