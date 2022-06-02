 Skip to content

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update for 2 June 2022

Game Update 1.31

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes fixes for a number of current issues.

Update Notes: 1.31

  • Fixed an issue where Achievements were not unlocking for all PC platforms (Steam, Origin, GOG, Windows)

  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to load their save data from before version 1.30

  • Fixed an issue where Iga's Back Pack DLC was not recognized by the game

  • Fixed issues in Randomizer mode that prevented shop items from being randomized

  • Fixed issues with the Ambivalence (Whip) attack animation and hitbox

  • Fixed an issue where the 8-bit Fireball projectile was firing in the wrong direction

  • Removed unnecessary files

  • General bug fixing

If you haven't updated in a while, here is what was included in Update 1.30

Update Notes: 1.30

  • • New Playable Character. Aurora from Child of Light joins the fight!

  • • Reload time after dying as Miriam reduced.

  • • Fixed instances where Miriam would take damage from spike walls while using Reflector Ray.

  • • Addressed issues where some text would clip or fall out of boxes in various languages.

  • • Engine changes

  • • General bug fixing

