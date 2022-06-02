Game Update 1.31

Today's update includes fixes for a number of current issues.
Update Notes: 1.31
-
Fixed an issue where Achievements were not unlocking for all PC platforms (Steam, Origin, GOG, Windows)
-
Fixed an issue where players were unable to load their save data from before version 1.30
-
Fixed an issue where Iga's Back Pack DLC was not recognized by the game
-
Fixed issues in Randomizer mode that prevented shop items from being randomized
-
Fixed issues with the Ambivalence (Whip) attack animation and hitbox
-
Fixed an issue where the 8-bit Fireball projectile was firing in the wrong direction
-
Removed unnecessary files
-
General bug fixing
If you haven't updated in a while, here is what was included in Update 1.30
Update Notes: 1.30
-
• New Playable Character. Aurora from Child of Light joins the fight!
-
• Reload time after dying as Miriam reduced.
-
• Fixed instances where Miriam would take damage from spike walls while using Reflector Ray.
-
• Addressed issues where some text would clip or fall out of boxes in various languages.
-
• Engine changes
-
• General bug fixing
Changed files in this update