Nomad 1.5.0b Released

Hello Survivors!

Quite a big patch. New Pinewood, new ammo system, new achievements and lots more!

Read below for the full changelog.

New Pinewood







Pinewood needed some love. It was boring and looked awful. I took the time to remake it and now it features a full city.

New Ammo System



There are now 5 types of ammo for you to pick up around the world.

Pistol Ammo

SMG Ammo

AR Ammo

Shotgun Ammo

Sniper Ammo

This should also simplify all weapon types and their ammo types. No longer need 2 AR Rifles with 2 different ammo types.

All recipes have also been updated to reflect the new change. Simply craft the ammo you want and it will store in the "ammo inventory"

You will lose all ammo on death. Dropped next to your body per stack.

Picking up ammo will automatically fill your ammo count in the respective category.

To drop or store the ammo, simply click the icon on the side inside of inventory.

Death Box Removed



Death boxes removed, your body will now explode all your loot when you die.

Talents and XP



It didn't make much sense starting players off on Level 0. This patch fixes this. Players start at Level 1, and work their way up to Level 10.

Overall XP gains have been increased throughout the game as well as Pallets now giving XP and cash.

New Achievements



New achievements have been added to the game, ranging from getting legendries to gambling.

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

13 new achievements to obtain

C4 damage increased to 25k, up from 20k

Rocket damage increased to 9k, up from 7.5k

Reduced Fumer explosion damage to 25 close range, down from 35

Reduced Boomer explosion damage to 35 close range, down from 60

Reduced Boomer run speed

Reduced Fumer run speed

Reduced Fumer Gas radius by 15 meters

Moved Hamood the Quest Giver slightly so players cannot get stuck behind him

Supply Helicopter will now follow the terrain when flying to its destination

Sky Rayleigh increased

Sky Mie increased

New ammo system added (thanks to Becky)

Fixed issue with blue barrels not spawning the correct items

Increased the chance of getting loot from pallets to 75%, up from 50%

Increased the maximum resource gathered from pallets to 4, up from 3

Increased the loot table of all pallets

Upgraded to Unity 2021.2.19f1, should see some performance increase

Player Death Boxes removed. Loot will now explode along with the player

Dying now only clears half of your currency, down from full

Total of vehicles reduced to 10, down from 20

Player max level is now 10

Talents now unlock every 2 levels

Starting player level is now 1

Slightly increased XP gain

Adjusted Level of Detail values for each tier

Increased the time out for server clients when connecting to 60s, up from 10s

[spoiler]Cocks added[/spoiler]

Wall Torches health increased to 50, up from 5

Increased base XP from barrels to 3, up from 1

Pallets now give cash and XP

Never really liked George or Rachael as names for the NPCs. They are changed to Rosie and Bub.

Max clip from ammo removed from the bottom of the screen

Weapon name added above ammo count

Admins now bypass all building area restrictions automatically

Mining Helmet added

Wearing the full ghillie suit now protects you from being wet

Pickup and interaction radius increased to 3.25m, up from 3m

Fixed a bug where Wet status would not remove if you are wearing a Wet protection item

Block 19 is now a full auto weapon

Block 19 now holds 30 ammo

Fixed a bug where some official servers didn't get listed as official

All servers have been wiped due to this update to ensure all players starting equal and to prevent any data corruption