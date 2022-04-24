The primary fire of the laser now freezes enemies for a certain amount of time. The exact amount of time depends on the number of "Freeze Time" upgrades for the laser weapon. We removed laser fire rate upgrades from the game and now the laser has a fixed fire rate.

The secondary fire of the minigun now has a poison effect that does damage worth 20 primary shots. The poison effect lasts for 10 seconds. If a monster is hit with two such primary shots, then the poison will last 20 seconds, etc. This way the secondary fire has a very low damage per second but a very high damage per ammo.

For each weapon, there is now a room describing where to find upgrades for that weapon. The location of these rooms is described in the I1 Library.

Now certain particle effects do not spawn any particles that are too close to the player. This makes the homing rocket, railgun, and nuke block the player's vision less.

The player now telefrags any moving entity that the player teleports into (even if the entity is much larger than the player).

The user can now choose whether requesting a screenshot in the game will use the game's own screenshot function or whether the game will trigger Steam to take a screenshot.

There is now a cave system at the center of each Mahogany tree in I3.

The gold the player gets for selling health at a sell station is now based on the percentage of the player's max health. The max gold a player can get for selling health is 150.

There are new prices for upgrades at upgrade stations.

There are now more trophies.