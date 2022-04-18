Patch v0.5.22.0419

Share · View all patches · Build 8578709 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 22:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello Farmers!

/!\ As usual, updates from Adarin Farm will reset your current run as new mechanics are added. Be sure to finish your current run before downloading the update.

Patch will be deployed on the 19/04/22 at around 00.30am CET.

Thanks for your returns, improvements & bug fixes are mainly coming from player feedback.

Global notes

Changed the way Field effects are applied. Currently, the player has the choice between 3 different bonus for every field unlocks.

This change was proposed by Sir Fisher of Slaithwaite, thanks a lot to him! Do not hesitate to suggest improvements to the game!

Improvements

Inventory is now open at the beginning of the game.

Added several colors to fireflies.

Added a warning message in case action from player is impossible

Increase the font on tooltip for actions from player.

Rewording for "Double standard" skill.

Changed where the word "Pause" is displayed.

Revamped the cards design (Unlocks, Field Effect, Curses).

Made the game more zoomed in for high resolution monitors.

First 2 fields to unlock are now blinking white to help new players spot them.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where sometimes characters were still moving while in pause.

Fixed a bug in the pause while a curse was happening.

Chill, relax and loot your way to victory!