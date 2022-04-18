 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 18 April 2022

Update 3.3.8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • disclaimer for the first 3 starts of Manic Archers, recommending a 1on1 against a human first
  • arrows now stick to the players (and corpses)
  • new jump-bomb animation
  • new dash trail animation
  • Many fixes and improvements

