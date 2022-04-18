- disclaimer for the first 3 starts of Manic Archers, recommending a 1on1 against a human first
- arrows now stick to the players (and corpses)
- new jump-bomb animation
- new dash trail animation
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 18 April 2022
Update 3.3.8
