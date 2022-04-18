Arise, Nowherakis! SWAT joins the fight!

The Nowheraki Insurgency is heating up! Fanatical Foreigners have entered the country and take part in the fight against the US-led coalition, but the primary victims of their attacks are the locals.

It is only fitting that local law enforcement and ordinary people take up arms to fight the outsiders. Enter the Nowheraki SWAT - a mix of Police Officers, Army Reservists and Citizen Militia, all united by their hatred of Crazed Jihadis and trust in the AK platform.

SWAT may sound like police, but these boys are ruthless warriors adapted to the realities of Middle East Urban Warfare. They bring light machineguns and grenade launchers to the table - and even Sappers! Only these handle explosives, but they might do it better than the Rangers did.

Oh, and did anyone mention Shields?

Shields can help with specific situation and they do block some incoming fire, but never consider them a panacea for poor tactics and weak coordination. They're a tool in the toolbox.

No Urban fight to the death would be complete without Molotov cocktails, so the SWAT people pack those too. Grilling bad guys can be fun, but beware of friendly ... fire.

Game and Tactics Improvements go further than a new unit. Mission Designers can now place restricted Deploy Slots in their levels - allowing only High Mobility or High Concealment units to access those spaces.

On the tactics front, Actions and waypoints that are tied to the same Go Code will automatically sync properly. So, troopers will wait for the flashbang thrown by their buddy to detonate, even if no door is involved. Synchronization just got easier!

Full Changelist below. Enjoy your new Unit and Maps, and let us know what you think!

Oh, there's also a new Workshop Collection for your enjoyment:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2796442821

Your Devs @ KHG

(CHANGELIST v0.30)

features:

new unit: Nowheraki SWAT

3 new maps - check the new SWAT themed chapter!

new equipment: ballistic shields

new equipment: molotov cocktails, just to warm stuff up a little bit

deploy slots changes: nowheraki militia only takes up half deploy supply, slots with mobility constraint, slots with concealment constraint

better synchronization for GoCodes

new enemy: Foreign Advisor Fanatic. Will blow himself up rather than be taken alive.

new enemy: Suicide Executioner. Blows himself up on top of hostages.

can pre-plan multiple grenades through the same door (all trajectories are now shown)

fixes:

equipped weapon is dropped when killed, allowing enemies to pick it up

improved AI positioning when they can't shoot while moving

fixed projectiles sometimes going through doors

fixed grenades sometimes hitting doors/walls instead of pre-planned trajectory

mapgen: fixed map size setting not choosing the right maps

mapgen: fixed replays not always working correctly

fixed performance issues with very large plans (related to grenade previews)

fixed bug where it was possible to get stuck in a window while jumping

fixed sometimes not being able to draw paths anymore

fixed bug where the head and torso would want to walk the opposite way from the legs

fixed troopers being able to melee enemies behind them

fixed lasers going through breached walls previews

coop: fixed issue with look-at actions not working properly in laggy conditions

fixed Mp5SD too noisy with 108gr High Performance ammo.

