ABRISS update for 18 April 2022

Post-Launch Update & Near Future

Share · View all patches · Build 8576839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

It's been a couple days now, and we're so glad the game is well recieved. Most reviews are positive, a lot of influencers play it, and the press reviews are good too. This all wouldn't be possible without players like you in our Discord server and the Steam Community who tell us about all the Bugs!

However, there are still a lot of errors in the game, and we're trying to find most of them now. A lot of them are hard to reproduce or concern localization to a language we don't understand, so please be patient while we fix them one by one. This is a good chance to remind you that we're just a team of three students - Till, Johannes and Friedrich - and don't have the bugfixing capacity of bigger Studios. So that's what we'll work on for the next days.

We will have to go on vacation at some point because we've been working on this for two years now and really don't want to get burnout at our age (we also have to take care of our university obligations) but first we will fix all the bugs we can find. We will try to make a proper Early Access Roadmap and share it with you once we have one!

Make sure to join our Discord or mention the bugs you find in your Review if you write one, without you, we don't even know what's wrong

Thank you again and see you,

Friedrich, Johannes and Till

