Patch Note - Apr. 19th

Share · View all patches · Build 8576735 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 18:26:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022.

====================================

◈In-Game Updates◈

New content : Altar of Darkness

Destroy or protect the Altar of Darkness, which is summoned on each Valley 4F every day, from 21:00 to 22:00.

Additional Class Skill Rebalancing

As we have announced, changes to some skill damages of 2 classes will be made to correctly realign the overall balance and minimize the balance gap between classes.

New Spirit : Radiance Dragon Mir

Epic Light Spirit ‘Radiance Dragon Mir’ will be added.

◈DRACO Updates◈

Change on NFT sealing conditions

NFT characters can now be sealed when the Conquest building is being promoted.

====================================

[Apr. 19th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Altar of Darkness

● Altar of Darkness is new competitive content that players can participate in through Expedition. The Natives (Defense) and the Expedition members (Offense) get to commence a war over the Altar of Darkness, which is summoned on each Valley 4F, every day from 21:00 to 22:00.

Altar of Darkness gets summoned to the center of each Valley 4F. (Icon will be displayed on the minimap)

Players can participate in this content through Expedition.

● Winning Condition of the battle of Altar of Darkness

Expedition members (Offense) : Destroy Altar of Darkness summoned on each Valley 4F.

Natives (Defense) : Protect Altar of Darkness summoned on each Valley 4F.

● How it works

The battle of the Altar of Darkness divides players into Offense and Defense.

Attack : Expedition members (Players who traveled from other servers through Expedition)

Defense : Natives (Players whose original server is the current server)

Battle Schedule : Every day, from 21:00 to 22:00 (Based on Regional Server Times)

Attack : Expedition members (Players who traveled from other servers through Expedition) Defense : Natives (Players whose original server is the current server) Battle Schedule : Every day, from 21:00 to 22:00 (Based on Regional Server Times) The Darksteel mining rate of the Valley will decrease by 20% if the Altar of Darkness is destroyed. The destroyed Altar of Darkness will be resummoned in the same place at 20:00, 3 days after the last destroyed date, and the battle may restart from 21:00.3rd day from the destruction, and the battle may restart from 21:00.

● Status of the Altar

Protected : The altar is unsealed but is currently unavailable to attack.

Sealed : The altar is in sealed status and unattackable.

Summoning : The altar is currently getting resummoned after being destroyed from the previous battle (20% Decreased Darksteel mining rate)

In battle : The altar is in vulnerable status and is available for battle.

● Rewards of Altar of Darkness Battle

▶ Natives (Defense)

(Success) Protected the Altar : No change in Darksteel mining rate.

(Fail) Failed to protect the Altar (Altar is destroyed) : Reward box(es) can be obtained, but the Darksteel mining rate of the valley will decrease.

▶ Expedition members (Offense)

▶ Expedition members (Offense) (Success) Destroyed the Altar : Reward box(es) can be obtained, and the Darksteel mining rate of the valley will decrease.

(Fail) Failed to destroy the Altar : No change in Darksteel mining rate.

※ Please check out [Game Encyclopedia - War < Altar of Darkness] for more details.

■ Skill Balance

● Additional Class Skill Rebalancing will be made.

Sorcerer

Thunderstorm - Increased DMG: 260% → 292% on the center

195% → 219% for 3 hits on the periphery

Blizzard - Increased DMG : 220% → 255%

Chain Lightning - Increased DMG : 170%~340% → 220%~352%

Flame Strike - Increased DMG : 180% → 230%

Taoist

Moonlight Orb - Increased DMG : 200% → 235%

Blasting Charm - Increased DMG : 204% → 240%

■ Spirit

● Epic Light Spirit ‘Radiance Dragon Mir’ will be added.

Passive bonus once summoned : 20 PHYS DEF

[table]

[tr]

[th]Skills[/th]

[th]Skill Effect[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Cintamani Stone[/td]

[td]Increases Max HP by 800, PHYS ATK by 80, Spell ATK by 80, and accelerates Energy Gathering Time by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Harmonious Light[/td]

[td]Increases Hunting EXP by 15%, Hunting Copper Gain by 15%, Item Drop Chance by 10%, Lucky Drop Chance by 10%.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Light's Benediction[/td]

[td]Upon a hit, there is a 10% chance to recover 9% of Max HP for 3 sec. (Cooldown 42 sec)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Territory

● Types and effects of the Mandate in Bicheon Castle will be changed.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Mandate[/th]

[th]Cost[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[th]Duration[/th]

[th]Use Count[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Hunting Permission[/td]

[td]10M Darksteel[/td]

[td]Hunting EXP + 10%

Hunting Copper Gain + 10%

Drop Chance + 10%[/td]

[td]3 Hours[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gathering Encouragement[/td]

[td]4M Darksteel[/td]

[td]Gathering Speed + 10%

Meditation Speed + 10%

Lucky Drop Chance + 10%[/td]

[td]3 Hours[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Protect the Kingdom[/td]

[td]2M Darksteel[/td]

[td]PVP ATK DMG Boost + 5%

PVP DMG Reduction + 5%[/td]

[td]3 Hours[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Expedition members can’t receive the effect(s) of the mandate, even if the mandate is issued on the visiting server.

‘Kingdom’ tab will be added in the Mail

A message will be sent to the Mail when the mandate gets issued, but not when the mandate ends.

■ Content

●Auto-combat range will be automatically adjusted while proceeding with certain contents.

The Auto-combat range will automatically change into ‘Unlimited’ after entering certain contents, and it will come back to its initial settings that the player has set after the contents end.

● Applicable Content

Raid, Boss Raid, Clan Expedition, Clan Challenge

◈DRACO Updates◈

■ NFT

● Sealing conditions of NFT character will change.