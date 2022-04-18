Test version 4.8.8 #RutonyChat

This version is intended for review and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

► Added new horizontal theme (regular theme without settings and effects, ticker)

►DLC Restream. Added streamer icons instead of ?

► Remote control. Adding save volume before playing sounds to restore volume

► #YouTube. Scoring has been slightly reworked, now the names of emoticons will be voiced, and not the word link

► #Trovo. Added the ability to send messages from the program window. Added support for custom Mana, Elixirs. Animated emoticons. Fixed support for custom emoticons and incorrect markup with the letter Ё. Added accounting for the list of viewers for ranks (not tested, offline for some reason there is no display of viewers). Activated mana with an amount, is taken into account in the program as an amount. The connection has been slightly corrected, now there are fewer error messages.