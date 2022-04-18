Update 2.1.5 Item Loot Pop-up and Bug fixes

UPDATE:

⦁ Update text in starting Bandit area. Now you can't exit it until you finished the class quest

⦁ Updated area around Obsidian Garrison so you can move around the trade merchant without triggering him

⦁ Updated trade merchant rout going from Driftwood Piers to Woodpine Village

FIXED:

⦁ Fixed the text in Obsidian Garrison captain so he says he will give you 60gold instead 500g.

⦁ Fixed lot's of barels being able to pass through in Driftwood Piers

⦁ Removed the invisible items from cultist which you get when you finish class quest at start.

⦁ Fixed Pop-up icons above players when looting items, weapons, armors and gold. I had removed it temoprarily and forgot to bring back

⦁ Fixed speed of a soldier and grandma in Driftwood Piers. The should walk now normal speed

⦁ Fixed text in STEAL skill