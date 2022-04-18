 Skip to content

Dreams Of Adventure update for 18 April 2022

Update 2.1.5 Item Loot Pop-up and Bug fixes

UPDATE:

⦁ Update text in starting Bandit area. Now you can't exit it until you finished the class quest
⦁ Updated area around Obsidian Garrison so you can move around the trade merchant without triggering him
⦁ Updated trade merchant rout going from Driftwood Piers to Woodpine Village

FIXED:

⦁ Fixed the text in Obsidian Garrison captain so he says he will give you 60gold instead 500g.
⦁ Fixed lot's of barels being able to pass through in Driftwood Piers
⦁ Removed the invisible items from cultist which you get when you finish class quest at start.
⦁ Fixed Pop-up icons above players when looting items, weapons, armors and gold. I had removed it temoprarily and forgot to bring back
⦁ Fixed speed of a soldier and grandma in Driftwood Piers. The should walk now normal speed
⦁ Fixed text in STEAL skill

