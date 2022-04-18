Update 1.92 released! +veteran pack +Eastern Front announcement!

Hey Runners!

We have some juicy news for you today!

First of all, this month we celebrated the 7th anniversary of the release of RWR! We discussed internally various milestones we've reached the last couple of years and we certainly didn't anticipate what we have today. The number of weapons and equipment has grown from around 50 to over 200 these days, and the amount of maps has doubled and the vehicles have gone even beyond that!

Today, we also have something totally new! Indeed, we have a new VETERAN PACK DLC for you!

The main feature of the DLC is the extended stash capacity which extends your stash slots from 300 to 500!

It also adds 64 new/alternate and mainly more realistic soldier models for the players who own the DLC, alternate airdrop vehicle skins, a special radio call, a new chat player icon and some new animations and poses!

Thanks to GK_PPSH41, Pogonop, RedFox, Return_dirt, TerranConfederacy for their contributions!

You can find the new DLC and more info HERE!

Something New On The Horizon:

Time for a big announcement! We have been hard at work on a THIRD DLC pack for RWR! We are now publicly announcing RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EASTERN FRONT - another WW2 expansion pack! This pack will add the Russian Red Army to the game and cover a variety of famous battles from the conflict. You will journey across some of the most famous locations of the Eastern front, including Stalingrad, Kursk, Berlin, and more, all based on the historical terrain where these clashes occurred! Though we are not announcing a release date at this time, the game's storepage is already being set up so you can Wishlist the DLC and get news about it as development comes along! We are hoping to release some time in 2023, but as said above, we won't set a release date yet, as we don't know how quickly things will move.

With the expansion we'd also like to mention we have officially expanded our team with the addition of community member "Unit G17".

He's been a great help to the team over the past several months and was heavily involved in the development of the WW2: UNDEAD gamemode, and will be working with us in creating the EASTERN FRONT expansion pack! He brings his expertise in scripting to the team and is helping out with a variety of other tasks as well.

Warm welcome to you, Unit!

Development began some time ago, shortly after the release of RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EDELWEISS. We were eager to make an Eastern Front-themed DLC to complete our coverage of the most well-know theaters of WWII - the Pacific, the Western Front, and the Eastern Front. However, current events made us reexamine our position when the Russo-Ukrainian War began in February, just days before we were set to announce the DLC, and we thought it too distasteful to announce it then. Nonetheless, we still wish to move on with our plans to develop and release RUNNING WITH RIFLES: EASTERN FRONT. We're lucky to have such a diverse community of gamers from all over the world, and no matter what country you come from, we hope to have your support. You can look forward to fighting some of the largest and most well-know battles of the Eastern Front!

You can wishlist the EASTERN FRONT DLC HERE!

Keep on Running,

your Osumia Games

changelog v1.92: