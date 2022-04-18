Update: V1.0.10

V1.0.10
NEW FEATURE:
. The player is now constrained to the screen limit by its collision shapes
. Force field particle system is now a per Item setting
. Sprites rendering order is displayed in the Background and Enemy Settings panel
. Game name is now used for the stand-alone window title
BUG FIXES:
. more stable bullets with fast scrolling and non-60hz screen
. fixed a crash occurring when trying to spawn a not found item
. canceling particle systems are now local to the camera
. canceling items now respect the right medal type
. Wave Orient to player option wasn't using the enemy final Start orientation
. player collision shapes were still causing damage from backgrounds even if they were invincible
. deactivated enemies are not considered dead for Triggers anymore
. removing a file from the particle folder didn't remove the file from the editor texture list
. adding a new animated sprite explosion in the explosion editor swapped the lines and columns settings (+ other issues)
. explosion sprites elements are now rotating as expected
. start menu background scrolling was broken (regression)
. items were sometimes not starting at the right position
Notes:
.please update your Force field particle system, as it's not in the game options anymore but in the item properties.
Changed files in this update