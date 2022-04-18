Update: V1.0.10

V1.0.10

NEW FEATURE:

. The player is now constrained to the screen limit by its collision shapes

. Force field particle system is now a per Item setting

. Sprites rendering order is displayed in the Background and Enemy Settings panel

. Game name is now used for the stand-alone window title

BUG FIXES:

. more stable bullets with fast scrolling and non-60hz screen

. fixed a crash occurring when trying to spawn a not found item

. canceling particle systems are now local to the camera

. canceling items now respect the right medal type

. Wave Orient to player option wasn't using the enemy final Start orientation

. player collision shapes were still causing damage from backgrounds even if they were invincible

. deactivated enemies are not considered dead for Triggers anymore

. removing a file from the particle folder didn't remove the file from the editor texture list

. adding a new animated sprite explosion in the explosion editor swapped the lines and columns settings (+ other issues)

. explosion sprites elements are now rotating as expected

. start menu background scrolling was broken (regression)

. items were sometimes not starting at the right position

Notes:

.please update your Force field particle system, as it's not in the game options anymore but in the item properties.