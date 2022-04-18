 Skip to content

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 18 April 2022

Who's the leader?

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello baseball fans!

This week's update is a bit special, because it marks the integration of our first online feature: leaderboards. There will be more to come in the upcoming weeks and updates. But as of now, you will be able to compare yourself to other players all around the world, and see who's the best coach!

I've also added a "Rich presence" feature, so your Steam friends can see which team you're coaching in-game. A great to show off!

See you soon for more exciting online features!

New features

  • New leaderboards feature
  • Steam Rich presence

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Fix for the scroll in the souvenir creation screen

Astonishing Baseball 21 Content Depot 1680651
