Who's the leader?

Hello baseball fans!

This week's update is a bit special, because it marks the integration of our first online feature: leaderboards. There will be more to come in the upcoming weeks and updates. But as of now, you will be able to compare yourself to other players all around the world, and see who's the best coach!

I've also added a "Rich presence" feature, so your Steam friends can see which team you're coaching in-game. A great to show off!

See you soon for more exciting online features!

New features

New leaderboards feature

Steam Rich presence

Bug fixes and improvements