Update, Version 20220418

English

System

The game will now track which cutscenes have been played. (It's saved globally across all save files.)

However, any cutscenes that are triggered before this version is not tracked. They will need to be triggered again to be saved into the global save file.

The data that is saved by this function may be used to make a gallery of memory later. (Yes, I know some of you want to see a certain girl taking her shower over and over again. So be it. >>)

MOD

Almost all DLCs of SAPC++ are now in the "Back to StoneAge 2" mod. (That means almost all our previous contents are now merged into the current game.)

That's a massive 700MB update. Thus, please make sure you are not on any paid traffic internet.

简体中文

System

游戏现在会追踪所有已经被播放过的过场动画信息。（这个信息是跨存档保存的。）

但是，在这个版本之前触发的动画不会被追踪到。（需要重新触发一次过场动画才能将其保存到文件中。）

这些被保存的信息可能之后被用于开发一个类似画廊的回忆功能。（对，我知道你们中有一些人喜欢看某人洗澡的画面。好吧，就这样吧。 >>）

MOD

几乎所有的石器时代2的DLC，现在已经加入工坊中的"Back to StoneAge 2" Mod。（这样一来基本上此前所有的内容貌似全部都已经整合到了当前游戏中。）

有700MB的大型更新。所以，请确保你链接的不是按流量收费的网络。

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2789020792