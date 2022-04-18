 Skip to content

Defend from Candyland! update for 18 April 2022

Version 0.4.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 8576054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is here! This update brings, more achievements! We now have 15 Steam Achievements added to Defend from Candyland! Can you get them all?

Can you think of other achievements you would like to see within the game? If so, let us know!

The new achievements entering the game with this update are (There will be more achievements added later):

An Apple a day
Gain 7 apples!

Orchward
Gain 100 apples!

Appleragous!
Gain 300 apples!

Heres to you Miss Applebee!
Make a purchase from Miss Applebee's shop!

Candylicious!
Complete level 50!

Bananarama
Finish the level with at least 5 banana towers

Please with a cherry on top
Finish the level with at least 5 cherry towers

Carrot Top
Finish a level with at least 5 carrot fields

Fruit Salad
Complete a level using all basic trees

Are you Jelly Bro?
Kill 100 Jellybeans!

Gummy Bear Picnic
Kill 100 Gummy Bears!

Candy Crushed
Kill 500 Candies!

Try to get them all!

