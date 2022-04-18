Version 0.4.4!

Share · View all patches · Build 8576054 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy

A new update is here! This update brings, more achievements! We now have 15 Steam Achievements added to Defend from Candyland! Can you get them all?

Can you think of other achievements you would like to see within the game? If so, let us know!

The new achievements entering the game with this update are (There will be more achievements added later):

An Apple a day

Gain 7 apples!

Orchward

Gain 100 apples!

Appleragous!

Gain 300 apples!

Heres to you Miss Applebee!

Make a purchase from Miss Applebee's shop!

Candylicious!

Complete level 50!

Bananarama

Finish the level with at least 5 banana towers

Please with a cherry on top

Finish the level with at least 5 cherry towers

Carrot Top

Finish a level with at least 5 carrot fields

Fruit Salad

Complete a level using all basic trees

Are you Jelly Bro?

Kill 100 Jellybeans!

Gummy Bear Picnic

Kill 100 Gummy Bears!

Candy Crushed

Kill 500 Candies!

Try to get them all!