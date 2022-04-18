Major Update. Heroes Landing!

Share · View all patches · Build 8576017 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Embark to the Gallipoli peninsula with the lads from down under! Holdfast: Frontlines will take to a new front in this major update. It will introduce a new amphibious landing scenario, Ottoman and Australian forces DLC, heavy artillery ship turrets and steamboats amongst other new gameplay mechanics. There's also plenty of new maps coming to the game!

In conjunction with this update, Holdfast: Nations At War and all its DLC’s are on sale for a limited time! You can pick up the base game at 65% off and all its DLCs at 20% off. We look forward to welcoming plenty of new good fellows within the much-beloved community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/589290/Holdfast_Nations_At_War/

Take a read of everything coming in this action packed update below and have a sneak preview of some additional content making its way into the game very soon. Be sure to join us on Discord for all things Holdfast!

[discord.gg/holdfastgame](discord.gg/holdfastgame)

New Battlefields

Heroes Landing

Board the rowboats and make for the shoreline! Fighting up the steep cliff sides against well dug in forces will challenge even the strongest of man.

Featuring the new invasion gamemode, ship turret artillery, steamboats mounted with machine guns, climbing ropes and the Australian and Ottoman forces DLC, Heroes Landing offers a new amphibious landing experience. Fight your way up from the shoreline and through the local town that leads to a coastal fortification waiting to be besieged.

Sacrifice

This medium sized battlefield blanketed in snow features 3 defined trench lines to defend and attack from. Stand your ground, or climb over the top and under into the bunker systems that run below. Just make sure to watch your step in the burning wheat field or you may meet a very hot unfortunate end.

Berkton Green

Going for a stroll in this park may not be the greatest of choices, although it may look peaceful and pleasant, its land will soon be tarnished and tainted by the scourge of war. Fight for control of the central church, seize the town's factory or ransack the marketplace in this medium sized battlefield coming this update.

Al Uddin Ruins

As promised in our roadmap, new Linebattle focussed maps will be making their way into the Napoleonic Era side of the game. Al Uddin Ruins, is the first of this new series of Linebattle maps coming to Holdfast: Nations at War. The ruins of Al Uddin will now be host to the calamitous yet glorious battles of the Napoleonic Era and has been designed with the competitive gameplay Linebattle enjoyers all know and love at the forefront.

Expanding Coalitions

NOTE: The Ottoman & Australian DLCs will be available for purchase on the 18th of April @ 6:00 PM PDT.

Fight for the glory of the Ottoman Empire and enlist in the good Aussies from down under with the new Ottoman & Australian Forces DLCs. Both DLCs along with the previously released American Forces DLC now feature unique voice acted cheers, shouts and insults.

A special thanks to streamers GassyMexican and Inrictus for lending their voices for the Americans and Australians. We look forward to hearing their wonderful shouts and cheers throughout the battlefield.

Content present in Holdfast: Nations At War DLCs is purely cosmetic. It doesn’t and never will impact gameplay. Your kind generosity will be put to good use and bring this genre of roleplay warfare games which all of us are fond of into the limelight.

Australian Forces

Join the lads from down under in their conquests for King and Country. Secure the beachhead with the valiant men from the 6th Victoria Battalion in the campaign for Gallipoli. Fall-in! Australia needs you now.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960220/Holdfast_Frontlines_WW1__Australian_Forces

Ottoman Forces

Fight with the bravest of the brave for God and glory! In defence of their homeland, take up arms with the 57'nci Piyade Alayı to fend off the invader. The faith of the Ottoman Empire rests in your hands.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1960210/Holdfast_Frontlines_WW1__Ottoman_Forces

Roleplay Features

Carriable flags have been implemented across all battlefields on the Napoleonic side of the game. Players can now charge into battle carrying the colours of their nation by simply picking one up from their spawn.

Capturing the colours of the enemy was certainly a valiant achievement of the soldiers of the time, any man carrying these banners into battle may very well be inspiring his fellow men but shall also be placing a very large target on themselves.

A Look Ahead

Since the release of Frontlines the team has been hard at work on multiple areas of Holdfast, ranging across Nations at War to Frontlines. The expansion of our team has allowed us to dedicate more resources and time working on additional content to both sides of the game and we look forward to revealing more in the near future.

Join us in wishing a warm welcome to Stan! Yet another fellow member of the existing Holdfast community who we've pulled from the ranks to join as a Level Designer & Game Developer. Look forward to seeing more of his creations in future updates.

In the meantime, take a look below at a sneak preview of content that will be coming to Holdfast soon.

Be sure to take a read of our development roadmap blog post to find out what else will be coming to Holdfast in the future.

Changelog 77 - Game Version v2.3.0000.0000

New Features

● Invasion Game Mode. Repel the invader in defense of your homeland! This siege-inspired game mode will see factions on either side struggle to capture or hold territory over multiple locations on the battlefield.

● Ottoman & Australian Forces. Take up arms with the 57'nci Piyade Alayı to fend off the invader or fight for King and country with the valiant men from the 6th Victoria Battalion.

● American Forces VA. Unique cheers, shouts and insults for the doughboys.

● 4 New Maps. Heroes Landing inspired by the iconic Gallipoli campaign, Sacrifice, Berkton Green and Al Uddin Ruins.

● Black Forest is now playable on the Army Battlefield and Army Conquest game modes. Join an Army Front server to check it out.

● King George is now playable on the Army Conquest game mode. Join an Army Front server to check it out.

● Desert Plains 1 (S) is now playable on the Army Battlefield and Army Conquest game modes. Join an Army Front server to check it out.

● Dreadnought Gun Turrets. These truly fearsome weapons of war are tasked with shelling land to soften defenses for the landing parties to make a foothold.

● Steam Boats. Equipped with an MG, these boats are tasked with ferrying men on shore.

● Pick up the colours! With this new roleplay feature players can now charge into Napoleonic battles carrying the colours of their nation by simply picking one up from their spawn.

●Introduced unique announcer audio queues when domination is in effect whilst playing the Offensive game mode.

● Introduced camera shake when firing Napoleonic Field Guns and Mortars.

● Introduced a function allowing us greater control over the map vote history count. We can now base this on the number of players in a particular server.

» IE. It'll provide us with the ability to set history counts to a higher value so the same map would appear as part of the voting selection less often.

» This will be adjusted over time on official servers as we gather more data.

Holdfast SDK

● Scripting functionality for the Holdfast SDK makes a comeback. You can now once more enjoy the Commander Battle game mode.

» Join the following Discord for more - Holdfast Commander Discord.

Gameplay & Misc

● Improved the background healthbar flag image for the Aussies.

● Updated fire particles on all maps and campfires.

● Restricted players from going inside the barn on Causeways.

● Restricted Sappers from building defenses in the openings of the defender spawn on Fort Salettes.

● Restricted Sappers from building defenses in the attacker spawn on Heartmound.

● Replanted the big tree on the hill left of the attacker spawn on Island Plains 1 (L).

● Shrunk the broken tree to the left of the defender spawn providing better visibility for those artillery pieces left behind spawn defences on Island Plains 1 (L).

● Lowered the water levels to prevent players from almost submerging themselves fully on Island Plains 1 (L).

● The toppled barbed wire fence on Mansion near the objective G point no longer deals damage.

● Smoothed the shoreline on South Sea Castle to allow players to more easily get out of the water from swimming onto the beach.

● Restricted players from going outside the borders using cavalry units on Tahir Desert.

● Blocked several locations to prevent players from going out of the map borders on Port Nile.

● You can no longer go underneath the terrain using field guns on Marquette.

Optimisations

● Optimised the player connection and disconnection flow. It no longer causes framerate to drop on the server. This should greatly aid the public play experience.

● Optimised the cannonball ragdoll corpses and physical projectiles.

● Optimised ship spawning and instansitation.

Server Administration

● Use the following command to automatically sink rowboats and steamboats that aren’t being used.

» rc set autoKillableBoatCooldownTimer 60

● Use the following command to spawn WW1 artillery pieces through object overrides.

» FrontlinesMoveableHeavyMortar

» FrontlinesHeavyMortar

» FrontlinesLightHowitzer

» FrontlinesHeavyHowitzer

» FrontlinesHowitzerAmmoboxMoveable

» FrontlinesHowitzerAmmobox

» FrontlinesMortarAmmoboxMoveable

» FrontlinesMortarAmmobox

» FrontlinesStaticMachineGunAllied

» FrontlinesStaticMachineGunCentral

» FrontlinesMachineGunAmmoboxMoveable

» FrontlinesMachineGunAmmobox

● Use the following command to define a map vote history count based on the number of players in a particular server.

» _map_voting_history_countverylow 1

» _map_voting_history_countlow 2

» _map_voting_history_countmedium 4

» _map_voting_history_counthigh 10

● You can now alternatively use the ‘Offensive’ parameter instead of ‘FrontlinesOffensive’ to enable this game mode.

● Removed Elf’s built-in Auto-Admin since mod functionality is now back in action.

» eLFs Auto Linebattle Admin V1.0

● Use the following commands to configure cavalry related mechanics.

» rc set vehicleAllowCollisionSlowdown true/false

» rc set vehicleAllowDamageRearing true/false

» rc set vehicleAllowDamageSlowdown true/false

» rc set vehicleDamageResistanceMultiplier 1

● Use the following command to allow or disallow artillery pieces from firing.

» rc set allowArtyFiring true/false

● Use the following command to control the cooldown timers for rowboat and steamboat spawners.

» rc set rowboatCooldownBetweenSpawns 30

» rc set gunboatCooldownBetweenSpawns 60

● Use the following command to disallow ships from getting stolen by one faction or the other. IE. Stop the defenders from sallying out using the attacker's ships.

» rc set allowShipStealing true/false

● Server administrators are now provided with the functionality to mask a player’s name from the Round Players ‘P’ menu.

● Rc commands are now tracked in the admin actions log file.

Localisation

● Revisited the German translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Friedrich

» Julian von Hipper

● Revisited the French translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Skyold

» Teonino

» Kanuk

» Leiloan

● Revisited the Italian translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Aranos92

» Thor Tellino

» Jack Aubrey

» Barba Rossa

» Andrea

» Meschia

● Revisited the Spanish (European) translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» SirTosky

● Revisited the Portuguese (Brazil) translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» Tatic

● Revisited the Russian translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Turkmenbashy

» yav4ik

» ImmuneDiamond

» Eustis

» CorporalCorgi

● Revisited the Czech translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Fainey

» Thompson

● Revisited the Dutch translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» Fortune

● Revisited the Swedish translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Ingvarsson

» Nordahl

» Baudino

● Revisited the Romanian translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» Alexaroth

● Revisited the Chinese (Simplified) translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» Lengeka

● Revisited the Chinese (Traditional) translation. Special thanks to this good fellow for their helping hand.

» Lengeka

● Revisited the Greek translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Papanikoles

» Dredd

● Revisited the Polish translation. Special thanks to these good fellows for their helping hand.

» Szime'on

» Swayze

» Czechu

Bug Fixes

● Solved an issue with the Kaiheilia integration appearing in the Chinese (Traditional) language setting.

● Solved an issue where rockets remained visible on the ground after exploding.

● Solved an issue where water puddles looked like oil spills.

● Solved an issue where the British Officer could sometimes spawn missing a head.

● Solved an issue where the server wouldn’t automatically restart if the thread was stuck.

● Solved an issue where the objective announcer audio was unintentionally playing on Conquest and Siege game modes.

● Attempted fix towards an issue which causes players to turn invisible on Naval Warfront servers.

● Solved an issue which enabled players to double jump using gesture animations.

● Solved an issue which stopped melee strikes from going through water.

● Solved an issue which caused servers to lock out if the map history count exceeded the number of available maps in a rotation.

● Solved an issue where all footstep sounds defaulted to the dirt audio.

● Solved an issue where scaled buildings didn’t play nicely with destruction.

● Solved an issue which removed all pain and grunt related audio from the game.

● Solved an issue which enabled blocking sounds to be heard from all over the map irrespective of the distance.

● Solved an issue which enabled all classes to pack and unpack a rocket launcher. Packing, unpacking and aiming is now reserved for Cannoneers and Rocketeers.

● Solved an issue with the Italian intractable flag showing up as Russian.

● Solved an issue with rocket launchers and ladders not being able to go over bridges and other obstacles.

● Solved issues with floating trees on multiple maps.

● Solved an issue with vultures rendering behind clouds.

● Solved an issue with the hedges on Causeways being too bright.

● Solved an issue with metal doors on the factory storage structure being assigned the wrong material type.

● Solved an issue with metal doors being damaged with melee weapons.

● Solved multiple inconsistencies across the attacking and defending staring locations on all Nations At War maps.IE. They will now be consistent across all maps where attackers and defenders spawn for the different game modes.

» Attackers on Army Assault will spawn in the same general location as the Attackers on Army Conquest.

● Solved an issue with objects popping inside houses on Aspern.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Aspern.

● Solved an issue with water being too elevated atop of the dam on Aunby Valley.

● Solved an issue with the players swimming above water on Aunby Valley.

● Solved an issue with gaps being visible between the water and rocks where the river starts at the bottom of the dam on Aunby Valley.

● Solved an issue where players could clip through the rock cliff near the defender spawn on Aunby Valley.

● Solved an issue which caused players to float when walking on the bridge present on Balamor Bay.

● Removed the swivel guns on Black Forest when the Army Assault game mode is in play.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on Camp Salamanca when the Army Assault, Army Battlefield and Army Conquest game mode is in play.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on Canyon when the Melee Arena game mode is in play.

● Solved an issue with mushroom props floating above ground on Countryside.

● Solved an issue with the rat on Countryside going through the terrain.

● Solved an issue with building props disappearing before the building collapses on Countryside.

● Solved an issue where one of the rifle props on Countryside was assigned an incorrect texture.

● Solved an issue where the outer terrain on Crosshills was a part of the playable area.

● Solved an issue on Desert Plains 1 (S) where twice the Carpenter class slots were present instead of the Sapper when playing the Army Conquest game mode.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Desert Ruins.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Dutch Canals.

● Solved an issue with the dirt mound defenses not rendering properly on Fort Christina.

● Solved an issue with the terrain surrounding the gates on Fort Al Farid.

● Solved an issue that caused players to get stuck on the bridge outside the fort on Fort Al Farid.

● Solved an issue with flag poles not displaying correctly when the Kingdom of Italy faction is in play on Fort Arena.

● Replaced a remnant of the old trees with the new ones on Fort Darial.

● Solved an issue with the sandbags in the attacker dugouts looking stretched on Fort Darial.

● Solved an issue with the defender rockets on Fort Darial being immobile.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Fort Schwarz.

● Solved multiple visual issues on the ground in the upper section of Fort Salettes.

● Solved an issue with a void appearing on a section of Fort Sallettes’ outer terrain.

● Solved an issue where snow particle effects remained visible when inside Fort Salettes.

● Solved an issue with rocks going amiss near one of the tunnel entrances on Foxhole.

● Solved an issue with mesh faces missing when the bunker was destroyed on Foxhole.

● Solved an issue with props despawning before a building collapses on Freurlund.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Assault and Army Battlefield game mode when playing on Glacier.

● Solved an issue with capture points on Glacier when playing the Army Siege game mode.

● Solved an issue with the ice material type on Glacier.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Glassy Plains 1 (L).

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Glassy Plains 2 (L).

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Glassy Plains 5 (L).

● Solved an issue with the river flowing incorrectly on Glassy Plains 5 (L).

● Solved an issue with the waterfall on Glassy Plains 5 (L).

● Solved an issue where the player floated above the water when swimming on Heartmound. (Check if listed with big list of bug fixes)

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Highlands.

● Slightly raised some of the spawn points in an attempt to solve issues surrounding cavalry on Highlands.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Island Plains 1 (L).

● Solved an issue with the out of bounds river on Linburg morphine unnaturally.

● Solved an issue with props despawning before a building collapses on Mansion.

● Solved an issue with props despawning before a building collapses on Marre.

● Solved an issue with the capture location of the trench objective on Marre.

● Solved an issue which enabled players to hide inside one of the rocks near objective B on Marre.

● Solved an issue with one of the benches in the attacker spawn being submerged underground on Marre.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Melee Arena game mode when playing on Sacred Arena.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Sacred Valley.

● Solved an issue with the terrain being too rugged under the bridge on Sacred Valley.

● Solved an issue with the water level on Sacred valley so players don’t submerge themselves while running.

● Solved an issue with the firewood sticking through the wall on Sacred Valley.

● Solved an issue with the water level on Sharpton. It no longer causes the player to submerge or float when swimming.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest and Army Battlefield game modes when playing on Snowy Plains 1 (L).

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Snowy Plains 2 (L).

● Solved an issue with an unwanted collider near the well on Spanish Farm.

● Solved an issue with props despawning before a building collapses on St. Peter’s.

● Solved an issue with spawn indexes being swapped on the Army Conquest game mode when playing on Tahir Desert.

● Replaced the remnants of the old bushes with new ones on Tahir Desert.

● Removed a small patch of misplaced grass terrain texture on Tahir Desert.

Stay tuned from more of us this year! Until then, may good health be yours. ːrheartrː

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Cameron, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice, Stan & Winston (The Cat).