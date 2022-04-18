Update 18 - Fixes and Campaign Work

Hey Everyone,
We have another update this month. This time I mostly focused on the campaign work and some AI improvements. This update also includes some fixes and change to the main menu and some balancing work as well. And finally took care of the rare issues banning players for using cheat engines in singleplayer, it`s resolved for good.
I should have a major 19th update with more cool improvements ready within a month, towards middle of May. This update will include major improvements to the combat AI and some changes to the survival mode.
And now lets take a look at what`s new with our 18th update
Changes and Additions
- Made sure player never gets notifications of cheating in single player
- Unbanning all players who got banned for using cheat engines in single player
- Various improvements and balancing with AI build order
- Improvements to Orcish AI build order so that it
s stronger, and Elven/Human AI dont just walk over it
- Minor correction to make older campaign saves don`t break battalions
- Disabled showing News by default (show these in the Social window only)
- Main menu now has clear indicator for the change language button
- Fixed some overlapping and unclickable windows in the main menu
- Some polish and bug fixing to the 2nd campaign levle
- More work on the 3rd campaign level - mainly the Zombie wave attacks and Elven attacks
- More work on the 4th campaign level to further increase performance during the siege
- Worked on the 6th campaign level to better balance undead units
- Some improvements to the 1st campaign level to avoid common crash issue during switch to the Orc side
Changed files in this update