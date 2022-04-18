Update 18 - Fixes and Campaign Work

Hey Everyone,

We have another update this month. This time I mostly focused on the campaign work and some AI improvements. This update also includes some fixes and change to the main menu and some balancing work as well. And finally took care of the rare issues banning players for using cheat engines in singleplayer, it`s resolved for good.

I should have a major 19th update with more cool improvements ready within a month, towards middle of May. This update will include major improvements to the combat AI and some changes to the survival mode.

And now lets take a look at what`s new with our 18th update

Changes and Additions