KILL YOUR FRIENDS is now available on Steam!

KILL YOUR FRIENDS is a multiplayer online arena shooter for up to 6 players. Kill your friends, or strangers, or AI using a variety of guns & explosives! Collect coins to add to your stash - the player with the most coins at the end of the match wins!
- KILL YOUR FRIENDS with 17 powerful weapons, from the beam rifle to the grenade shotgun 🔫
- Jet off to 5 unique environments to do battle 🛫
- Stash away the coins you've earned at the end of each match 💰
- Spend your hard-earned coins in the shop to unlock 35 hats and custom grave markers for your character 🎩
- Unlock 16 challenging achievements 🏆
Available now with a special launch discount of -15%!