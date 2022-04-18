 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

KILL YOUR FRIENDS update for 18 April 2022

KILL YOUR FRIENDS is now available on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 8575701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KILL YOUR FRIENDS is a multiplayer online arena shooter for up to 6 players. Kill your friends, or strangers, or AI using a variety of guns & explosives! Collect coins to add to your stash - the player with the most coins at the end of the match wins!

  • KILL YOUR FRIENDS with 17 powerful weapons, from the beam rifle to the grenade shotgun 🔫
  • Jet off to 5 unique environments to do battle 🛫
  • Stash away the coins you've earned at the end of each match 💰
  • Spend your hard-earned coins in the shop to unlock 35 hats and custom grave markers for your character 🎩
  • Unlock 16 challenging achievements 🏆

Available now with a special launch discount of -15%!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.