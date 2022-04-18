Patch v 0.8.0.25 + Seeking a new trailer

I pushed a silent patch at the end of last week and just now pushed another. Last weeks patch introduced a variety of new special effects and animations for skills and spells.

Beyond that both patches bring a number of smaller quality of life improvements and bug fixes as I'm primarily trying to focus on polishing what we've already got in the game rather than adding new features from here on towards 1.0. Please read the patch notes below for more information.

Last week I also updated the Steam store page with new graphics, text, and tags. I hate to say it, because I'm terrible at video editing, but more than anything the store page needs a new trailer. So, I thought I'd try and say that out loud and see if maybe anyone is interested in helping out with that. I'll be trying to gather pertinent video clips while working over the next few days, working on a script for overlay text, etc. If anyone's passionate about putting video together for fun, I'd very much appreciate the help!

v 0.8.0.25 2022.04.18

Added the player level weighed enchant amounts to the enchanting UI

Added a larger collider for swamp trees

Put a cap on enchants higher level than the player so they retain their normal value

Tweaked the scale of wood roof pieces to fit better

Tweaked the colors of a lot of wood pieces to fit better

Fixed the Lightning Wave skill

Fixed X to rotate while snapping facility placement not working

Fixed ocean rocks not registering as ground / harvestable

Fixed familiars firing at dead things

Fixed a math error scaling damage and enchants upward when out leveled

v 0.8.0.24 2022.04.15

Added new animations for Strike, Thrust, Stomp, Zealous Strike, Sweeping Strike, Flurry, Sunder, and Calculated Strike

Added new effects for Heal, Expulse, Cure, Chromatic Blast, Fire Pillar, Lightning Wave, Flame Shield, Inferno, Blizzard, Storm, Arcane Explosion, Bind, Swarm, Rejuvenate, and Seance

Adjusted Damage Levels to use percentages instead of a solid number when adjusting damage against target level

Increased maximum hit points from 2500 to 5000

Fixed a bug with Quick Shot triggering Rapid Fire repeatedly

Fixed a walking while equipped animation event error

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

