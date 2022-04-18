Patch v 0.8.0.25 + Seeking a new trailer

I pushed a silent patch at the end of last week and just now pushed another. Last weeks patch introduced a variety of new special effects and animations for skills and spells.
Beyond that both patches bring a number of smaller quality of life improvements and bug fixes as I'm primarily trying to focus on polishing what we've already got in the game rather than adding new features from here on towards 1.0. Please read the patch notes below for more information.
Last week I also updated the Steam store page with new graphics, text, and tags. I hate to say it, because I'm terrible at video editing, but more than anything the store page needs a new trailer. So, I thought I'd try and say that out loud and see if maybe anyone is interested in helping out with that. I'll be trying to gather pertinent video clips while working over the next few days, working on a script for overlay text, etc. If anyone's passionate about putting video together for fun, I'd very much appreciate the help!
v 0.8.0.25 2022.04.18
- Added the player level weighed enchant amounts to the enchanting UI
- Added a larger collider for swamp trees
- Put a cap on enchants higher level than the player so they retain their normal value
- Tweaked the scale of wood roof pieces to fit better
- Tweaked the colors of a lot of wood pieces to fit better
- Fixed the Lightning Wave skill
- Fixed X to rotate while snapping facility placement not working
- Fixed ocean rocks not registering as ground / harvestable
- Fixed familiars firing at dead things
- Fixed a math error scaling damage and enchants upward when out leveled
v 0.8.0.24 2022.04.15
- Added new animations for Strike, Thrust, Stomp, Zealous Strike, Sweeping Strike, Flurry, Sunder, and Calculated Strike
- Added new effects for Heal, Expulse, Cure, Chromatic Blast, Fire Pillar, Lightning Wave, Flame Shield, Inferno, Blizzard, Storm, Arcane Explosion, Bind, Swarm, Rejuvenate, and Seance
- Adjusted Damage Levels to use percentages instead of a solid number when adjusting damage against target level
- Increased maximum hit points from 2500 to 5000
- Fixed a bug with Quick Shot triggering Rapid Fire repeatedly
- Fixed a walking while equipped animation event error
You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.
