Update 2.5
This last days/weeks were focused on improving some code logic to allow for better fps and memory management specially when building bigger bases
but also some reported bugs have been fixed, and added some visual content like L-shaped Stairs and Wooden Railing
To prevent future updates to download always the full game, this version will upload the full game uncompressed,
this way Steam will compress it by itself and when a new update is released, only the changed files will be downloaded, so future updates size will be lowered.
Changelog:
Improved base building logic to allow for better FPS when building bigger bases
Improved game world creation logic
Fixed memory leaks that would cause big fps drops after playing for some time
Improved Loading/Saving time
Improved item stack system logic
Improved spawn logic for animals and natural resources
Improved container chests/loot save/load logic
Fixed a bug that would prevent guns from shooting or reloading
Fixed Lantern falling through to the floor
Fixed vegetation growing inside base floor
Fixed AK-47 not being allowed to repair
Fixed Small and Big Pendulum trap rotation when loading a game
Fixed Bed not saving position after being moved
Decreased oxygen rate speed
Increased daytime length
Added L Shaped stairs
Added Wooden Railling
Fixed Door breaking without stairs when opening
Changed files in this update