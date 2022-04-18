Update 2.5

This last days/weeks were focused on improving some code logic to allow for better fps and memory management specially when building bigger bases

but also some reported bugs have been fixed, and added some visual content like L-shaped Stairs and Wooden Railing

To prevent future updates to download always the full game, this version will upload the full game uncompressed,

this way Steam will compress it by itself and when a new update is released, only the changed files will be downloaded, so future updates size will be lowered.

Changelog:

Improved base building logic to allow for better FPS when building bigger bases

Improved game world creation logic

Fixed memory leaks that would cause big fps drops after playing for some time

Improved Loading/Saving time

Improved item stack system logic

Improved spawn logic for animals and natural resources

Improved container chests/loot save/load logic

Fixed a bug that would prevent guns from shooting or reloading

Fixed Lantern falling through to the floor

Fixed vegetation growing inside base floor

Fixed AK-47 not being allowed to repair

Fixed Small and Big Pendulum trap rotation when loading a game

Fixed Bed not saving position after being moved

Decreased oxygen rate speed

Increased daytime length

Added L Shaped stairs

Added Wooden Railling

Fixed Door breaking without stairs when opening