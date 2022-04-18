Devblog 19

New staff menu’s

Staff options now use the new object menu system introduced in the last update. You can open the menu by either clicking on an employee, or by clicking the gear icon in the staff window.

Task settings

This update reintroduces the options to control what jobs staff do and don’t do. At the moment, this option is only available for waiters. Please let me know if you have any feedback on this new system.

Name settings

I also improved the staff naming, it should be a lot less buggy to enter staff names now.

Color settings

You can now change the color of your employees clothes.

Bugs, balance and QOL