Devblog 19

New staff menu’s
Staff options now use the new object menu system introduced in the last update. You can open the menu by either clicking on an employee, or by clicking the gear icon in the staff window.
Task settings
This update reintroduces the options to control what jobs staff do and don’t do. At the moment, this option is only available for waiters. Please let me know if you have any feedback on this new system.
Name settings
I also improved the staff naming, it should be a lot less buggy to enter staff names now.
Color settings
You can now change the color of your employees clothes.
Bugs, balance and QOL
- Fixed placing 2 dartboards in a corner resulting in corrupted save.
- Fixed immovable lantern
- Made potatoes cost 2 coins instead of 1
- Replaced construction tab icon
- Rebalanced dish unlocks
