Sing Together update for 18 April 2022

Meta Avatar & Bug fix Update v0.1.3

Players, please focus! Since its release, we have been keenly interested in Sing Together. We're listening to the voices of the users.

In this 0.1.3 update, we introduced the main function, Meta Avatar. This will make your gestures more realistic. (Avatar lip sync is included!) Please refer to the below for detailed updates.

Additional details:
  • Add Meta Avatar
  • Increase the maximum number of people in a room to 8
  • Add stop song function
  • Singer and room manager can handle it at the bottom of the playlist
  • Add Oculus Friend Application Feature
  • Click Participant Profile to register as a friend
Bug fixes and improvements
  • Fixed an issue where the online room list did not display correctly
  • Improved song synchronization error
  • Microphone, light stick size and location improvement
  • Fix problems with overlapping room avatars
  • Fixed an issue where room information was not displayed correctly
  • Fixed an issue where the Steam profile did not display correctly

We are preparing for the next update of the echo function that everyone wants!

