Meta Avatar & Bug fix Update v0.1.3

Players, please focus! Since its release, we have been keenly interested in Sing Together. We're listening to the voices of the users.

In this 0.1.3 update, we introduced the main function, Meta Avatar. This will make your gestures more realistic. (Avatar lip sync is included!) Please refer to the below for detailed updates.

Additional details:

Add Meta Avatar

Increase the maximum number of people in a room to 8

Add stop song function

Singer and room manager can handle it at the bottom of the playlist

Add Oculus Friend Application Feature

Click Participant Profile to register as a friend

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixed an issue where the online room list did not display correctly

Improved song synchronization error

Microphone, light stick size and location improvement

Fix problems with overlapping room avatars

Fixed an issue where room information was not displayed correctly

Fixed an issue where the Steam profile did not display correctly

We are preparing for the next update of the echo function that everyone wants!