Behind the Horizon update for 18 April 2022

Patch Notes 2.03

18 April 2022

Patch Notes 2.03

Build 8575190

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game:
Fixed some small bugs in texts of the dialogues.
At the beginning of the game 2 mice were hanging around directly at the player's farm, which can slow down the start in the game if the mice are too voracious and you don't have a way to fight them yet (cage or sabre or house cats).

Display:
The dialogue window was in some cases too small for the player's answers, so that the text was taken over into a new line and thus sometimes texts overlapped. Therefore, I have enlarged the window and adjusted the area for the texts accordingly.

