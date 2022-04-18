Patch Notes 2.03

Game:

Fixed some small bugs in texts of the dialogues.

At the beginning of the game 2 mice were hanging around directly at the player's farm, which can slow down the start in the game if the mice are too voracious and you don't have a way to fight them yet (cage or sabre or house cats).

Display:

The dialogue window was in some cases too small for the player's answers, so that the text was taken over into a new line and thus sometimes texts overlapped. Therefore, I have enlarged the window and adjusted the area for the texts accordingly.