Modding Additions and Support for Custom Organizations

Hi folks,

This patch contains mainly modding additions, dlc2 resources, and some modding-related fixes.

But, there are also two particular features you may all find useful.

Using Enemy, Ally, and Local Artworks as a portrait without Mods.

Often, you see an Enemy or Ally and want to be able to use their portrait as your avatar without resorting to mods. And while there is a mod for that in the workshop, perhaps you wanted to be an Earth Elemental in this particular run only. Or a character no modder would add in their portrait pack.

And why not? Now you can.

The field below your avatar will display the artwork name of your avatar but will also allow you to set it to any vanilla sprite.

To find the sprite name of an Enemy you can hover over them in the Enemy Gallery, while for the vanilla Allies, is always the same as their card name.

Additionally, you can use any path on your local computer to quickly use suitable character miniatures without installing them as mods. By setting there the full path. Ie. C:\Pictures\Avatar01.png

Custom Organization Support

One of the most requested features by our modders is the ability to create their custom organizations. Now they can. And once they do, we can use the Custom Organization option below to play as that organization. Or, in the meantime, create our own 'fake' organizations with no gameplay benefits for more RP immersion.

Patch Notes - 18/04 # 1.038.1

Bugfixes

Fixed a few typos in a couple of cards and perks.

"DebuffLowResistance" setting wasn't visually displayed while predicting the chance of resisting certain effects.

"FailedDebuffsFracture" setting was incorrectly affected by DebuffLowResistance and the card's DChaos modifier.

Misc Addtions

In Character Appearence tab, added an input field that will display the current player's avatar.

If this field is changed manually to a valid vanilla avatar it will also update the avatar. ie. Earth Elemental

If this field is changed manually to a valid local png file, that png will be used for the PC artwork ie. C:\Pictures\Avatar01.png

Added a button to roll a random avatar for your character.

You can now choose a custom organization during character creation.

This can be an organization added through a mod. The organization perk must exist and must be classified as Unique:Organization. You can implement & define their perks and cards the same way as the vanilla organizations.

Or a fake organization with no benefits (for RP purposes). The only restriction in naming a fake organization is that there should be no perks matching this name.

Modding Additions