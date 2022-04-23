A New Sound

Share · View all patches · Build 8574968 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This update focuses mostly on the audio side, though the release features a number of other improvements.

Audio - Reworks and Polish

Better 3D audio attenuation, hear more from far away

Every avatar sound is now in stereo, many of them new

Avatar and creatures emit footstep sounds based on material

Creatures emit sound when walking, jumping, flapping, landing and taking off

Lots of new creature sounds, almost every creature now have unique calls

Every biome now have unique ambiences for above and under water

Reworked wind sounds, added more 3d feel to it

Added whooshes when passing terrain at close range

Volume has been tweeked for all music

Better reverb for biomes and caves

Added particles to avatar chirping

Headphones are recommended for the full experience

Game

Morphing is now more consistent and manual morphing works as expected

Fixed an issue with wrong help text displayed in some cases

Some levels have been regenerated

Graphics

Specular highlight in water is now pixelated

Creatures fade into view

Avatar now clips correctly with water

Clouds white out effect now works correctly

Added Launcher app to reset prefs and choose graphics pipeline

Feedback

Fugl is still early access, so features are still missing and bugs hide in the corners. Please be patient with us.

Please ​let us know what you think by leaving a comment here, tweeting @melodive or emailing fuglsupport@kotoristudios.com

Also join us on the Fugl Discord server: https://discord.gg/8Cb4Uya.