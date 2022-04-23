A New Sound

This update focuses mostly on the audio side, though the release features a number of other improvements.
Audio - Reworks and Polish
- Better 3D audio attenuation, hear more from far away
- Every avatar sound is now in stereo, many of them new
- Avatar and creatures emit footstep sounds based on material
- Creatures emit sound when walking, jumping, flapping, landing and taking off
- Lots of new creature sounds, almost every creature now have unique calls
- Every biome now have unique ambiences for above and under water
- Reworked wind sounds, added more 3d feel to it
- Added whooshes when passing terrain at close range
- Volume has been tweeked for all music
- Better reverb for biomes and caves
- Added particles to avatar chirping
- Headphones are recommended for the full experience
Game
- Morphing is now more consistent and manual morphing works as expected
- Fixed an issue with wrong help text displayed in some cases
- Some levels have been regenerated
Graphics
- Specular highlight in water is now pixelated
- Creatures fade into view
- Avatar now clips correctly with water
- Clouds white out effect now works correctly
- Added Launcher app to reset prefs and choose graphics pipeline
Feedback
Fugl is still early access, so features are still missing and bugs hide in the corners. Please be patient with us.
Please let us know what you think by leaving a comment here, tweeting @melodive or emailing fuglsupport@kotoristudios.com
Also join us on the Fugl Discord server: https://discord.gg/8Cb4Uya.
Changed files in this update