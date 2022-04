Big announcement - Vereda is now available to play on Linux for the very first time!

I'm very pleased to say I'm showing the love for Linux. After supporting and enjoying Linux in the very early days I'm happy to say I have returned to port my games to Linux and they run great!

Having thoroughly tested on Pop!_OS variant of Linux for creatives, Vereda runs flawlessly and allows you to experience the escape room puzzle fun on the go on your preferred OS.

So enjoy a new adventure today on Linux! 😀