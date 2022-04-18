MotionMuse Version 1.0.4

Version 1.0.4 is mostly a hotfix for version 1.0.3, and fixes most import problems with GLTF/GLB files. Some problems may still persist as the GLTF standard supports various types of extensions (especially textures and materials) which may not show up/export correctly. We are still working on these issues are will fix them in the upcoming releases. The complete changelog for version 1.0.4 is as follows:

Fixed: GLB/GLTF import, refactored the loader as there were many variations in the GLB/GLTF standard.

Note: Some GLTF/GLB files may sill cause issues as the material/extensions support is exhaustive.

Note: Some materials/textures may not appear/export correctly, we are working of fixing these issues.

Added: GUI scale can be set to < 1, text field added to set it in addition to the slider (thanks to sigepon).

Added: Scale factor added to the export dialog, to set the size of exported character if too small/large.

Fixed: Moving a key control point also moves another control point if exactly at the same time value.

Fixed: Crashing during animation transfer process if mapping exists but source and target are not defined.

Fixed: Multiple crashing errors while importing files.