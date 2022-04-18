Paragons Results Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 8574802 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

I. Season Ending

The Paragons season ends with the maintenance on [6/2/2022 (server time)]. With this, Expedition rewards will be issued based on each Warlord's titles and the fiefs their alliance occupies.

You will not be able to gain Glory from Standard Battles, Expedition, Open Battles, Territory War or by leveling up your season level following the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance until the next season begins.

Glory can still be earned via Weekly Challenges and Weekly Quest Gifts after the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance. You will also be able to purchase Season Ranks under Season (F5) - Conqueror's Path.

II. Campaigns Results Overview

The final results will be available after the maintenance on [6/2/2022 (server time)].

You can claim your Campaigns rewards under Season (F5) - Expedition.

Fief Rewards:

After tallying Expedition rewards, we will be issuing Empire Coins to all Warlords in accordance with the number, type, and level of fiefs their Alliance/Legions occupy. The number of fiefs an Alliance/Legion possesses will be counted as it stands when the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance begins.



Town Fief Level：Empire Coins

Level 1: Empire Coin x20

Level 2: Empire Coin x25

Level 3: Empire Coin x30

Level 4: Empire Coin x40

Level 5: Empire Coin x50

Level 6: Empire Coin x60

Level 7: Empire Coin x75

Level 8: Empire Coin x90

Level 9: Empire Coin x105

Level 10: Empire Coin x120

Level 11: Empire Coin x135

Level 12: Empire Coin x150

Level 13: Empire Coin x165

Level 14: Empire Coin x180

Level 15: Empire Coin x200

Fort FiefLevel: Empire Coins

Level 1: Empire Coin x20

Level 2: Empire Coin x25

Level 3: Empire Coin x30

Level 4: Empire Coin x40

Level 5: Empire Coin x50

Level 6: Empire Coin x60

Level 7: Empire Coin x75

Level 8: Empire Coin x90

Level 9: Empire Coin x105

Level 10: Empire Coin x120

Village Fief Level: Empire Coins

Level 1: Empire Coin x5

Level 2: Empire Coin x10

Level 3: Empire Coin x15

Level 4: Empire Coin x25

Level 5: Empire Coin x35

Level 6: Empire Coin x45

Level 7: Empire Coin x55

Level 8: Empire Coin x70

Level 9: Empire Coin x85

Level 10: Empire Coin x100

Turul Város grants better rewards than other fiefs. Occupying it grants Empire Coin x150, Treatise x3, and Epic Artillery Selection Box x3.

Augolia grants better rewards than other fiefs. Occupying it grants Empire Coin x200, Treatise x5, Epic Barding Schematic Crate x2, and Epic Artillery Selection Box x5. Should the Imperial Restorationists succeed in the defense of Augolia, all Imperial Restorationists with a title will receive the aforementioned rewards.

A single Warlord may gain a maximum of 1,000 Empire Coins from fief rewards.

Title Rewards:

Additional Empire Coin rewards will also be granted according to each Warlord's Free House/Imperial Restorationists title following the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance.

Free House titles grant the following Empire Coin rewards:

Hegemon: Empire Coin x600.

Monarch: Empire Coin x550.

Chamberlain: Empire Coin x500.

Chief Justiciar and General: Empire Coin x400.

High Councilor, Judge, and Commander: Empire Coin x350.

Minister, High Sheriff, and Captain: Empire Coin x300.

Elector, Magistrate, and Constable: Empire Coin x200.

Alderman, Bailiff, and Castellan: Empire Coin x100.

Burgess, Freeholder, and Shieldbearer: Empire Coin x50.

Additional Empire Coin rewards for Imperial Restorationists are based on whether they manage to defend Augolia:

Supreme Commander/Hand of Kingdom: Gains Empire Coin x600 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x300 should Augolia be occupied.

Marshal/Hand of Lords: Gains Empire Coin x550 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x270 Augolia be occupied.

Deputy Marshal/Hand of Commons: Gains Empire Coin x500 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x240 should Augolia be occupied.

Admiral, Lieutenant General, and Major General: Gains Empire Coin x400 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x200 should Augolia be occupied.

Colonel, Lieutenant Colonel, and Major: Gains Empire Coin x350 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x160 should Augolia be occupied.

Captain. Lieutenant. and Second Lieutenant: Gains Empire Coin x300 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x100 should Augolia be occupied.

Aquilifer/Sergeant and Legionary/Sergeant Major: Gains Empire Coin x200 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Gains Empire Coin x50 should Augolia be occupied.

Venator/Thousands, Munifex/Hundreds, and Veles/Tens: Gains Empire Coin x100 should Augolia remain unoccupied. Will not be granted any Empire Coins should Augolia be occupied.

Empire Coin rewards from titles are not affected by the reward cap of fiefs.

Empire Coin Exchange Event:

Empire Coins can be redeemed for various resources within the "Empire's Treasury" menu accessed via the O key. Including Epic Hero Schematic Crates, Epic Barding Schematic Crates, Treatises, Powdered Silver, Rare Equipment Schematics, Unit Medals, Hero XP Cards, Unit XP Cards and others. The Empire's Treasury's stock will be refreshed with the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance. Empire Coins will carry over between seasons.



Headwear & Title Rewards:

Free Houses:

A crown will be issued in accordance with your title and can be used until the end of the next season.

Proprietors of the Hegemon and Monarch titles will also receive a permanent exclusive attire.

-All members of the alliance that in the end occupy Augolia will gain the epic “Paragons Destiny” title.

Imperial Restorationists:

Second Lieutenants and above will receive a headwear befitting of their station which lasts until the end of the next season.

Warlords with titles below Second Lieutenant will instead receive 100,000 Bronze Coins.

Those of the Imperial Restorationists who take part in the battle for Augolia or Turul Város will gain the uncommon permanent title of “Paragons Volunteer”.

Should the Imperial Restorationists succeed in defending Turul Város, all who took part in the defense of Turul Város will gain the rare permanent title of ”Paragons Royal Guard”. (Those that meet the requirements of above 2 titles will only receive the “Paragons Royal Guard” title)

Should the Imperial Restorationists succeed in defending Augolia, all who took part in the defense of Augolia will gain the epic permanent title of “Paragons Legion”. (Those that meet the requiremnts of above 3 titles will only receive the “Paragons Legion” title)

To successfully defend Turul Város and Augolia, the fiefs must be under their respective region's NPC rulership(Yatti Royal Household & Conrad) at the time of the [6/2/2022 (server time)] maintenance.

Between-season Territory War Schedule & Territory Reset:

After the Expedition results have been tallied, Military Exercises and Territory War will be available until the next season begins.

No Territory War-related activities will be held on [5/31/2022 (server time)], and they will instead be replaced by Free Battles.

Territory War will run as normal on every Tuesday and Saturday after [6/2/2022 (server time)].

Neither Turul Város nor Augolia can be attacked during this time.

Fiefs occupied in Territory War during this time will not count toward your Empire Coin rewards.

Territories will be fully reset when the next season begins.

III. Ranked Battle Results

This season's Ranked Battle will be closed after the maintenance on [6/2/2022 (server time)] (Ranked Battles will be replaced by Free Battles). We will then be issuing the rewards according to each players' Ranked Battle score.

All Warlords with a Ranked Battle score exceeding 800 will receive the following:

Unit Medal x60

Powdered Silver x20

Honor x10,000

Treatise x3

All Warlords with a Ranked Battle score exceeding 1,200 will receive the following:

Unit Medal x60

Epic Barding Schematic Crate x1

Gold Dust x30

Treatise x7

All Warlords with a Ranked Battle score exceeding 1,500 will receive the following:

The Permanent Honorary Title: Night Warder

Ranked Battle Custom Unit Attire Selection Box x1

All of the aforementioned rewards stack, so a Warlord whose Ranked Battle score exceeds 1,500 will be granted all of the rewards.

To further reward Warlords who have excelled in Ranked Battle, the top 25 will receive the following: