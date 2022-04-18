Beta update on 20220418

Howdy, Builders!

Catch our last dev update? We’ve been hard at work hewing away at the mountain of an effort multiplayer mode for Sandrock has become, but also come bearing a new update for our Beta players to dig into before launching in Early Access on Steam and Epic Games on May 26, 2022! Wishlist Sandrock on Steam to get alerted and help unlock more romanceables! Don't forget, Some main characters' voiceovers will come after, so please keep eyes on us for updates!

Kickstarter backers who pledged for the Multiplayer Early Access Pack and above will soon get to throw the first Pickhammer swings in the Sandrock of the past in multiplayer mode! More info soon to come, be ready!

As a reminder, the NDA for all Beta players will end May 11, 12 am (PST) / May 11, 3 am (EST) / May 11, 7 am (UTC). We ask that no screenshots, recordings, livestreams, etc. from the Beta are shared yet and will take action if we find the NDA broken.

Alright, let’s dive into the changelist. Last stretch before everyone can start playing Sandrock, let’s go…!

Added:

Added new festival: Running of the Yakmels

Added the Commerce Guild Awards

Added multi-language setting

Added player birthday selecting

Added more options to game settings

Added controller button re-mapping function

Added tips for using some special props when the shortcut bar is selected

Added side quests with X, Mi-an, Grace, Banjo, Elsie

Added several new NPCs and their daily behaviors

Added several existing NPCs’ scripts and behaviors

Added some daily behaviors between NPCs and other NPCs

Added fading effects when NPCs are moving away

Added level up functions to NPCs

Added NPCs’ opening doors behaviors

Added some behaviors of some NPCs in sandstorm weather

Added NPC's performance when they turning around their bodies

Added more hairstyles for random NPCs

Added daily behaviors for X

Added X’s swing performance

Added new monsters: Rockyenaroll, Alpha Rockyenaroll, and Thorny Jumper

Added more about the 'Super Armor' setting, some of the enemy's moves will come with a super armor that protects their action from being interrupted when their Toughness is broken

Added horses in different colors to the ranch shop

Added mount interaction so you can order mounts to follow, stay, and return

Added some destructible and diggable areas in the main quest dungeon

Added recovery places into the main story dungeon

Added some new furniture

Added the Dance Off outfit

Adjusted and optimized:

Optimized the game to use fewer PC resources

Optimized the newspaper system, adding functions such as subscription, renewal, viewing historical newspapers, etc.; and added a large number of main stories, world views, and daily news

Optimized the play and dating system, added 'Social Energy' and 'Relationship', adjusted UI display and dialogues

Optimized the map, and added functions such as the floor checking, monster area, etc.

Optimized the workshop customization, added decoration items, doors and windows, roofs, etc., and adjusted the UI display and its interaction

Optimized the knowledge system

Adjusted the stamina consumption in The Breach Hazardous Ruins. Now entering will cost stamina, so stamina will no longer be consumed during combat within The Breach

Adjusted crafting queuing: the same items can be crafted in multiple queues

Adjusted the exhibit submission for winning workshop reputation so that players who submitted exhibits before entering the game will receive reissued rewards

Optimized the tutorial UI and content, and added some new tutorials

Optimized the UI of quest requirements

Optimized and unified the quest icons in many places

Optimized the display of monsters’ HP and toughness

Optimized the performance of quicktime events in cutscenes

Optimized NPCs' response dialogue for special relationship items

Optimized the wishes of NPCs

Optimized the art and effects when NPCs are wearing Sand Gear during sandstorms

Optimized the display of the workshop handbook and added the function of querying the machine map

Optimized the interface of the herding system

Optimized steering of the mount

Optimized behaviors while players are holding two-hand items

Optimized planting actions

Optimized the workshop ranking and added ‘Best Ranking in History’ and ‘My Ranking History’

Optimized mails’ icons in different types

Optimized the quantities and locations of trash in town

Adjusted NPCs’ actions while they're playing the Whack-a-Mole

Adjusted the art of the legs of the male player

Optimized the performance in some festivals

Adjust the machine research sequences, add the Blender

Adjusted drops with monsters and in dangerous ruins

Fixed: