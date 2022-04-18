Beta update on 20220418

Howdy, Builders!
Catch our last dev update? We’ve been hard at work hewing away at the mountain of an effort multiplayer mode for Sandrock has become, but also come bearing a new update for our Beta players to dig into before launching in Early Access on Steam and Epic Games on May 26, 2022! Wishlist Sandrock on Steam to get alerted and help unlock more romanceables! Don't forget, Some main characters' voiceovers will come after, so please keep eyes on us for updates!
Kickstarter backers who pledged for the Multiplayer Early Access Pack and above will soon get to throw the first Pickhammer swings in the Sandrock of the past in multiplayer mode! More info soon to come, be ready!
As a reminder, the NDA for all Beta players will end May 11, 12 am (PST) / May 11, 3 am (EST) / May 11, 7 am (UTC). We ask that no screenshots, recordings, livestreams, etc. from the Beta are shared yet and will take action if we find the NDA broken.
Alright, let’s dive into the changelist. Last stretch before everyone can start playing Sandrock, let’s go…!
Added:
- Added new festival: Running of the Yakmels
- Added the Commerce Guild Awards
- Added multi-language setting
- Added player birthday selecting
- Added more options to game settings
- Added controller button re-mapping function
- Added tips for using some special props when the shortcut bar is selected
- Added side quests with X, Mi-an, Grace, Banjo, Elsie
- Added several new NPCs and their daily behaviors
- Added several existing NPCs’ scripts and behaviors
- Added some daily behaviors between NPCs and other NPCs
- Added fading effects when NPCs are moving away
- Added level up functions to NPCs
- Added NPCs’ opening doors behaviors
- Added some behaviors of some NPCs in sandstorm weather
- Added NPC's performance when they turning around their bodies
- Added more hairstyles for random NPCs
- Added daily behaviors for X
- Added X’s swing performance
- Added new monsters: Rockyenaroll, Alpha Rockyenaroll, and Thorny Jumper
- Added more about the 'Super Armor' setting, some of the enemy's moves will come with a super armor that protects their action from being interrupted when their Toughness is broken
- Added horses in different colors to the ranch shop
- Added mount interaction so you can order mounts to follow, stay, and return
- Added some destructible and diggable areas in the main quest dungeon
- Added recovery places into the main story dungeon
- Added some new furniture
- Added the Dance Off outfit
Adjusted and optimized:
- Optimized the game to use fewer PC resources
- Optimized the newspaper system, adding functions such as subscription, renewal, viewing historical newspapers, etc.; and added a large number of main stories, world views, and daily news
- Optimized the play and dating system, added 'Social Energy' and 'Relationship', adjusted UI display and dialogues
- Optimized the map, and added functions such as the floor checking, monster area, etc.
- Optimized the workshop customization, added decoration items, doors and windows, roofs, etc., and adjusted the UI display and its interaction
- Optimized the knowledge system
- Adjusted the stamina consumption in The Breach Hazardous Ruins. Now entering will cost stamina, so stamina will no longer be consumed during combat within The Breach
- Adjusted crafting queuing: the same items can be crafted in multiple queues
- Adjusted the exhibit submission for winning workshop reputation so that players who submitted exhibits before entering the game will receive reissued rewards
- Optimized the tutorial UI and content, and added some new tutorials
- Optimized the UI of quest requirements
- Optimized and unified the quest icons in many places
- Optimized the display of monsters’ HP and toughness
- Optimized the performance of quicktime events in cutscenes
- Optimized NPCs' response dialogue for special relationship items
- Optimized the wishes of NPCs
- Optimized the art and effects when NPCs are wearing Sand Gear during sandstorms
- Optimized the display of the workshop handbook and added the function of querying the machine map
- Optimized the interface of the herding system
- Optimized steering of the mount
- Optimized behaviors while players are holding two-hand items
- Optimized planting actions
- Optimized the workshop ranking and added ‘Best Ranking in History’ and ‘My Ranking History’
- Optimized mails’ icons in different types
- Optimized the quantities and locations of trash in town
- Adjusted NPCs’ actions while they're playing the Whack-a-Mole
- Adjusted the art of the legs of the male player
- Optimized the performance in some festivals
- Adjust the machine research sequences, add the Blender
- Adjusted drops with monsters and in dangerous ruins
Fixed:
- Fixed and optimized the flow and performance of some quests
- Fixed errors in coordinates and some NPC overlap issues
- Fixed bugs in Burgess's performance in 'Pedagogy Postponed' quests
- Fixed the interspersed issue when the player makes an action with a handheld item
- Fixed some interaction delay bugs
- Fixed some bugs in getting up animations
- Fixed an issue where camera-related settings did not work in some special game scenes
- Fixed getting killed by monsters when Sandfishing
- Fixed changing languages causing some models to become missing
Changed depots in private_test branch