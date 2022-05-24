Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle Update Ver.1.0.0.2 Now Available

A patch "Ver.1.0.0.2" has been released to resolve the following issues:
Fixed a problem that prevented the game from starting up properly in some countries and regions for the Steam version of Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A patch "Ver.1.0.0.2" has been released to resolve the following issues:
Fixed a problem that prevented the game from starting up properly in some countries and regions for the Steam version of Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle.
Changed files in this update