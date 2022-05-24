 Skip to content

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle update for 24 May 2022

Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle Update Ver.1.0.0.2 Now Available

Build 8574329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch "Ver.1.0.0.2" has been released to resolve the following issues:

Fixed a problem that prevented the game from starting up properly in some countries and regions for the Steam version of Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle.

Changed files in this update

CBEUB Content Depot 885151
  • Loading history…
