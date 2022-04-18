 Skip to content

RogueStone update for 18 April 2022

Major Bug Fix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8574174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update will break Cloud Save, unfornately I can't salvage any prior progress you had until this Update. I appologize.

There was a major bug that prevented Character Passives from functioning, and was using old code. I reverted to the old code to enable the Character Passives, but it adds a layer of micro-management not seen in original build.

Under 'Cast' on the menu, you will see a new tab called 'Equip' that allows you to equip Spells and Passives. You can only bring into Combat the Spells/Passives you have slotted. There's 8 slots that enable Passives when slotted so you can un-equip and Customize your Group furthur.

I had to fix this bug and the only way was to introduce old code. Until I have more time to think of a better solution. I appologize once more. Please, Update your Copy.

