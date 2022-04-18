Update Information (April-18 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8573943 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hi, everybody! This is Waku Waku Games.

We have released a mini-update:

The main items updated as as follows:

1. Shop UI changes

2. Changed some tutorial messages for "Panda fighter"

This fix makes it easier to understand the progression of the game.

Please apply the update before continuing to play.

By applying this update, the game version will be [ ver.0.1.01].

You can see which version you're playing by looking at the bottom right of the title menu screen.

Thanks!