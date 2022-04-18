 Skip to content

On Your Hands update for 18 April 2022

On Your Hands Day 2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8573872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 1.10. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

-Various: Added 'reset level' menu option
-Various: Console password will now persist until it's changed
-Various: Added sounds to activate switches
-Map05: Fixed an issue where the player could save/harvest a Wanderer, save, load a checkpoint, and then go back and save/harvest that Wanderer again
-Map05: Added animation to terminals in wire room
-Map05: Changed machine ambient noise
-Map08: Updated Ice Magic splat decal
-Map08: Fixed an issue where the positioning of the button in lurker research allowed the player to very easily cheese the puzzle
-Map10: Updated Ice Magic splat decals

-Map04: Location description added to codex
-Map05: Location description added to codex
-Map05: "On Wanderers" Entry added to computer at end of hatch
-Map06: Location description added to codex
Note: Players may need to travel the relevant map once to unlock location description

-Map01: Voiceover added for intro text crawl
-Various: Death screen voice-over added

This will be the last patch pending a week long break on the part of the development team, barring an emergency.

As always, please use the discord server, twitter messages, or steam forums to report any issues.

