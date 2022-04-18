On Your Hands Day 2 Patch

An update to On Your Hands has been released, version 1.10. The update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:
-Various: Added 'reset level' menu option
-Various: Console password will now persist until it's changed
-Various: Added sounds to activate switches
-Map05: Fixed an issue where the player could save/harvest a Wanderer, save, load a checkpoint, and then go back and save/harvest that Wanderer again
-Map05: Added animation to terminals in wire room
-Map05: Changed machine ambient noise
-Map08: Updated Ice Magic splat decal
-Map08: Fixed an issue where the positioning of the button in lurker research allowed the player to very easily cheese the puzzle
-Map10: Updated Ice Magic splat decals
-Map04: Location description added to codex
-Map05: Location description added to codex
-Map05: "On Wanderers" Entry added to computer at end of hatch
-Map06: Location description added to codex
Note: Players may need to travel the relevant map once to unlock location description
-Map01: Voiceover added for intro text crawl
-Various: Death screen voice-over added
This will be the last patch pending a week long break on the part of the development team, barring an emergency.
As always, please use the discord server, twitter messages, or steam forums to report any issues.
