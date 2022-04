Share · View all patches · Build 8573690 · Last edited 18 April 2022 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Music volume now affects beginning and end menu music as well as in-game music.

Civilian killing is now three-strikes and you’re out, with a counter on the MPD.

Map has MGRS grid squares, and the mission brief references them.

Thanks again for all your bug reports, suggestions, and requests!