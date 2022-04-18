0.26 - New Respawn Screen, Crouching, Monument Building Block & Improvements!

NEW Respawn Screen (shows player that killed you)
NEW Water Bottle Crafting Recipe (doesn't require well)
NEW Monument build blocking, can no longer build on or close to monuments\
NEW Crouching, hold down ctrl to crouch
CHANGES - Player now sprints and walks 10% slower, this is to make it easier to hit targets (improves PvP)
IMPROVED Server Latency
IMPROVED Armor attributes have been nerfed to allow damage from all weapons
IMPROVED Certain foods now have extended decay timers
IMPROVED - Death Bag despawn timers now extended to 10 minutes (previously 2 minutes)
FIX - Fixed an issue which capped servers at 16 players
WIPED - US EAST 1 & EU CENTRAL 1 WIPED
(New Wipe Schedule - [Weekly] Monday's 12:00 am PST)
