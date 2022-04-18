Hello,

Update 0.17 is out. A little bit less content that I planned at first. It took more time because of all the changes that has been made, and I've put more thought into the stuff so I don't need to do them twice. Now the designs are final, exactly how I expected and I can easily start adding more stuff. Down you can see list of all changes.

Changelog:

Expanded Andrew/Steve Event 5 and at the same time reset to not finished to prevent errors (70% longer)

Added choices for optional part of the event and different dialogue

Added introduction for new character and whole side story to that optional part

Complete redesign of pc -> now peach computer

Redesign and recode from scratch of all pc's screens and functionalities

Replaced old pc wallpapers with new ones

Removed some, for now unnecessary, emails from 'Vmail'

Redesign of old 'Featured ads' and addition of new ones, adjusted randomness

Attent.ion minigame renamed to Brain Burner and slightly redesigned to incorporate new code

Recode of Inventory for easier future manipulation (this should remove bug which caused items to persist in inventory despite starting a new game)

Removed Item 'Money', now it's a stat, also for better and easier manipulation

Better description of Andrew/Steve Event 4 per forum discussion

Fixed some typos

Game's source code maintenance and removal of unused code

There could be more, but I forgot to keep track of all the changes.

Saves should be backward compatible with version 0.16

First heist preparation event is half-way done, but needs more time, because of gameplay implementations. Shouldn't take too long, though.