Update 4.1.11

4.1.11

Fixed the issues that required 4.1.8 and 4.1.9 to be undone, those are now redeployed.

Snecko returned to a 3-character draft instead of 4.

Automaton's Break, Buggy Mess, and the relic 'Makeshift Battery' now insert specific, named statuses instead of random ones.

Hermit Act 1 Boss: Now has a pet Louse.

Hermit Act 2 Boss: Fixed Pen Nib being able to be consumed by the player's cards. Now uses Flash Powder instead of Gestalt. Pen Nib will now affect the damage output intent of a card that will trigger later in the turn (if it is 2 attacks away and has 2 attacks in hand, the 2nd attack was previously not shown to have Nib'd damage)

Hermit Act 3 Boss: Fixed Wide Open never being used.

Hermit Changes:

Dissolve now reads "Gain 12(18) Block. Block is not removed at the start of your next 2 turns. Exhaust."

Adapt now reads "At the end of your turn, you can Exhaust a card to gain 6 Block.", additional copies increase the number of cards exhausted. Adapt card selection window now tells the proper number of cards you can exhaust.

Maintenance now reads "Your Strikes deal 3(4) more damage. (Gain 1 Dexterity.)" and is always 1-cost.

Body Armor now reads "Discard a card. Gain 6(8) Block. If it was a Skill, gain 6(8) more Block."

Called shot now draws Attacks.

Bug fix: Exiting the run at the first floor causing to being left without Unidentified card classes.

Fixed a rare softlock related to Gremlins in event combat rooms.

Fixed the Gemstone Gun relic triggering Straight Razor's on-card-removal effect 3 times per combat.

QoL: Spectral Spark and Volcano Visage can no longer be generated by Snecko, as well as aren't available in Unidentified pool.

Additional KOR & ZHS localization