Patch 0.91c has been pushed, patch notes below
Took a little bit longer than expected but I am finally able to ship this!
Feel free to checkout the dev notes here! There are a couple of small things I pushed it further to 0.91-1.0 but they will all be coming!
With this patch it also turns on Korean localization on the main branch. For people who want to transfer their save to the main branch you can do the following:
- Find your beta save files at C:\Users<username>\AppData\LocalLow\MiniHealer\MiniHealer\Beta with the playerx.txt and globalPlayerData.txt
- Copy the 2 files (or more playerx.txt if you have multiple save slots) to C:\Users<username>\AppData\LocalLow\MiniHealer\MiniHealer (one folder above it). Be careful that you might replace your existing playerx.txt so make a backup of the live branch ones!
You can also keep playing on the beta branch since I'll be keeping both the branches up to date anyways.ːsteamhappyː
===Bosses====
- Fallen Ranger’s Suffocation Arrow now targets 2 targets instead of 1
- Fallen Healer’s Lesser Heal and Holy Shield are now more effective
- Retsu’s Time Lock now deals slightly more damage
- Raldon will now cast multiple Frozen Graves (still at random location)
- Raldon’s totems now have slightly stronger effects
- Increased Dissolve Essence + Harvest damage
- Lom’s Suffering now has a maximum stack of 100
- Reduced Conjuration of Ice damage from Moret
- Increased Hex of Winter’s damage reduction scaling with remaining debuff time
- Increased Keto’s Puppetfy’s health scaling by 20%, reduced the resistance mirror by 10%
- Reduced Sargaris’ Dark Seals minimum damage range
- Atiel’s Defile will now prioritize non-tank party members
- Living Bomb will no longer be removed when expired
- Depth monster modifier scaling has been tweaked.
- Depth monsters will now have fewer monster modifiers
- Added a new key, Key of Champion, into key drop loot
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Gust now by default affect both healer and ranger
- Reduced Scorpion’s poison damage reduction
==Skills/Talents===
- Reduced % shield effects attributes slightly
- Reduced Holy Halo’s shield healpower scaling
- Reduced Pure In Heart Shield heal to shield bonus
- Reduced Rapture’s damage slightly
==QoL===
- In combat stats will now display uncapped block/dodge chance
- Added ability to view enemy skills in combat
- Added a new display for depth monster modifiers
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed sometimes dragging a jewel/rune onto an item will cause it to bug out
- Fixed Stone Form not properly giving stats
- Fixed Survival Instinct not properly giving stats
- Fixed Decrepification Aura not properly working with Aura Mastery
- Fixed sometimes Atone will debuff with all 4 debuffs as the same color
- Fixed the esc hotkey not working in Airene Tower
- Fixed sometimes Regen Aura will not update during combat
- Fixed Hell's edge damage sometimes is higher than expected
- Fixed Renewing Mist sometimes will permanently reduce the healing received
- Fixed Illumia’s healing not associated with the healer
- Fixed Revive being castable while dead
- Fixed some sound that are not disabled while having the mute sound while game is in background option on
- Fixed Infused Mantal with Divine Mend not triggering Seal of Light
- Fixed sometimes when fighting Zix one can win and lose at the same time
- Fixed Cataclysm hits trigger Tower of Fear on the healer
- Fixed Frostbite can be triggered by other form of ice damage except the enemies’
- Fixed Insane Izki having lower damage than Brutal
- Fixed Pacified can stun before the engaging the fight
- Fixed some bosses can damage themselves with their aoe abilities
- Fixed Gorl’s Hyperdrive being a debuff instead of a buff
- Fixed Restoration Totem not affected by aoe effect increase/decrease
- Fixed Astral Shift mastery not working properly
- Fixed % Mana Regeneration sometimes will not work properly
- Fixed weapon elemental damage sometimes displays weird minus upgrade number
- Fixed Elementalist not properly causing Solar Flare Smite scaling with Ice damage increase
- Fixed Lom in depth does not have proper Physical/Ice damage mixture
- Fixed Lom also benefiting from Black Brew
- Updated + Fixed various skill text/tooltips
==Miscellaneous=
- Slightly increased the drop rate of Malevolent Keys
- Removed use party transmog option
- Updated all transmog sprites for healer’s staff
- Korean is now fully supported on live
- Added VFX to Mevor’s Shadow’s Blessing
- Fixed/Added SFX for the following
- Fallen Tank’s Shield Bash
- Fallen Healer’s Lesser Heal
- Wither
- Pyro Hammer
- Flame Smash
- Infernal Curse
- Stealth
- Dark Seal
- Shadow’s Blessing
- Backstab
- Holy Justice
- Chaos Suppression
- Chaos Flux
- Desolate Chain
- Sanguine Strike
- Channel Dread
- Blood Seal
- Serpent’s Breath
- Serpent’s Mana Shield
- Serpent’s Mana Orb
- Serpent’s Curse
- Azure Beam
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
- Added floor 3 into the tower
- All boss stats have been slightly adjusted
- Sargaris has been taken out of the floor 1 boss pool
===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===
- Artifacts/Blessings system have been changed. Artifacts are now baked into Blessings!
- Slightly reduced the effects of the following blessings
- Rupture
- Absolution
- Conjuration
- Divine Resolve now has a 7-second cooldown
===Talents/Skills===
- Added Combustion into the tower skill pool
- Added Safeguard to the tower skill pool
- Added Spellslinger’s Mark into the tower skill pool
- Added Sacred Banner into the tower skill pool
- Added Blood Boil skill into the Berzerker skill pool
- Added Cyclone Shot into the ranger tower skill pool
- Added Divine Gift skill into the Tank skill pool
- Combustion now has an AOE tag
- Bestow Faith will now heal Aurdon and will also reduce Age stack by 1
- Life Funnel will now remove 5 age stacks
- You can no longer cast Life Funnel while silenced
==QoL===
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed various texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Shops now have a chance to spawn before each floor boss
- Blessings and Scrolls in shops are a bit cheaper
