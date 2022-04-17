Patch 0.91c has been pushed, patch notes below

Took a little bit longer than expected but I am finally able to ship this!

Feel free to checkout the dev notes here! There are a couple of small things I pushed it further to 0.91-1.0 but they will all be coming!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/955740/view/3115929156464956993

With this patch it also turns on Korean localization on the main branch. For people who want to transfer their save to the main branch you can do the following:

Find your beta save files at C:\Users<username>\AppData\LocalLow\MiniHealer\MiniHealer\Beta with the playerx.txt and globalPlayerData.txt

Copy the 2 files (or more playerx.txt if you have multiple save slots) to C:\Users<username>\AppData\LocalLow\MiniHealer\MiniHealer (one folder above it). Be careful that you might replace your existing playerx.txt so make a backup of the live branch ones!

You can also keep playing on the beta branch since I'll be keeping both the branches up to date anyways.ːsteamhappyː

To celebrate the launch of 0.9. Feel free to join the discord server to post the build that you are using (or love the most!). You can find the link here https://discord.gg/3yU64jK

===Bosses====

Fallen Ranger’s Suffocation Arrow now targets 2 targets instead of 1

Fallen Healer’s Lesser Heal and Holy Shield are now more effective

Retsu’s Time Lock now deals slightly more damage

Raldon will now cast multiple Frozen Graves (still at random location)

Raldon’s totems now have slightly stronger effects

Increased Dissolve Essence + Harvest damage

Lom’s Suffering now has a maximum stack of 100

Reduced Conjuration of Ice damage from Moret

Increased Hex of Winter’s damage reduction scaling with remaining debuff time

Increased Keto’s Puppetfy’s health scaling by 20%, reduced the resistance mirror by 10%

Reduced Sargaris’ Dark Seals minimum damage range

Atiel’s Defile will now prioritize non-tank party members

Living Bomb will no longer be removed when expired

Depth monster modifier scaling has been tweaked.

Depth monsters will now have fewer monster modifiers

Added a new key, Key of Champion, into key drop loot

===Artifacts/Crafting===

Gust now by default affect both healer and ranger

Reduced Scorpion’s poison damage reduction

==Skills/Talents===

Reduced % shield effects attributes slightly

Reduced Holy Halo’s shield healpower scaling

Reduced Pure In Heart Shield heal to shield bonus

Reduced Rapture’s damage slightly

==QoL===

In combat stats will now display uncapped block/dodge chance

Added ability to view enemy skills in combat

Added a new display for depth monster modifiers

==Bug Fixes===

Fixed sometimes dragging a jewel/rune onto an item will cause it to bug out

Fixed Stone Form not properly giving stats

Fixed Survival Instinct not properly giving stats

Fixed Decrepification Aura not properly working with Aura Mastery

Fixed sometimes Atone will debuff with all 4 debuffs as the same color

Fixed the esc hotkey not working in Airene Tower

Fixed sometimes Regen Aura will not update during combat

Fixed Hell's edge damage sometimes is higher than expected

Fixed Renewing Mist sometimes will permanently reduce the healing received

Fixed Illumia’s healing not associated with the healer

Fixed Revive being castable while dead

Fixed some sound that are not disabled while having the mute sound while game is in background option on

Fixed Infused Mantal with Divine Mend not triggering Seal of Light

Fixed sometimes when fighting Zix one can win and lose at the same time

Fixed Cataclysm hits trigger Tower of Fear on the healer

Fixed Frostbite can be triggered by other form of ice damage except the enemies’

Fixed Insane Izki having lower damage than Brutal

Fixed Pacified can stun before the engaging the fight

Fixed some bosses can damage themselves with their aoe abilities

Fixed Gorl’s Hyperdrive being a debuff instead of a buff

Fixed Restoration Totem not affected by aoe effect increase/decrease

Fixed Astral Shift mastery not working properly

Fixed % Mana Regeneration sometimes will not work properly

Fixed weapon elemental damage sometimes displays weird minus upgrade number

Fixed Elementalist not properly causing Solar Flare Smite scaling with Ice damage increase

Fixed Lom in depth does not have proper Physical/Ice damage mixture

Fixed Lom also benefiting from Black Brew

Updated + Fixed various skill text/tooltips

==Miscellaneous=

Slightly increased the drop rate of Malevolent Keys

Removed use party transmog option

Updated all transmog sprites for healer’s staff

Korean is now fully supported on live

Added VFX to Mevor’s Shadow’s Blessing

Fixed/Added SFX for the following

Fallen Tank’s Shield Bash

Fallen Healer’s Lesser Heal

Wither

Pyro Hammer

Flame Smash

Infernal Curse

Stealth

Dark Seal

Shadow’s Blessing

Backstab

Holy Justice

Chaos Suppression

Chaos Flux

Desolate Chain

Sanguine Strike

Channel Dread

Blood Seal

Serpent’s Breath

Serpent’s Mana Shield

Serpent’s Mana Orb

Serpent’s Curse

Azure Beam

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

Added floor 3 into the tower

All boss stats have been slightly adjusted

Sargaris has been taken out of the floor 1 boss pool

===Scrolls/Blessings/Rune===

Artifacts/Blessings system have been changed. Artifacts are now baked into Blessings!

Slightly reduced the effects of the following blessings

Rupture

Absolution

Conjuration

Divine Resolve now has a 7-second cooldown

===Talents/Skills===

Added Combustion into the tower skill pool

Added Safeguard to the tower skill pool

Added Spellslinger’s Mark into the tower skill pool

Added Sacred Banner into the tower skill pool

Added Blood Boil skill into the Berzerker skill pool

Added Cyclone Shot into the ranger tower skill pool

Added Divine Gift skill into the Tank skill pool

Combustion now has an AOE tag

Bestow Faith will now heal Aurdon and will also reduce Age stack by 1

Life Funnel will now remove 5 age stacks

You can no longer cast Life Funnel while silenced

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

Fixed various texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=